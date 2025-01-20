Ten intrepid young sailors brave cold weather to train at Northants SC

Nine of the ten young sailors who took part in the training session at Northampton Sailing Club.

Light wind and a misty, cold Saturday (18th January) did not stop ten junior sailors from Northampton SC and Middle Nene SC from participating in this year’s first training session as part of the Northants Youth Series.

The small group had a wide range of ages in their fleet, sailing an Optimist, a Topper, several RS Teras, an RS Feva XL and three Laser dinghies.

Fortunately, the young sailors were very well equipped for the conditions, with neoprene and dry suits, fleeces plus all sort of cosy wrappers to keep them warm and dry.

Helped by parents, instructors from both clubs and their assistants in three RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boats) they were well looked after in their training sessions and all were in high spirits throughout the day. Repeated starting practice, backwards sailing plus close company tacking and gybing were on the menu and gave everyone a chance to add to their skills. This session was particularly useful for the youngsters from Middle Nene SC in Thrapston, who have no access to their lake during the winter months.

Sailing is great fun and training sessions are helping to hone the skills of young sailors, getting them ready for the 2025 regatta season.

The sessions lasted from 10am until 1pm, plus packing-away and de-briefing. In the breaks and after the on-the-water training in the warm clubhouse the day was rounded off with chocolate bars, homemade cakes and hot drinks enjoyed by all.

The next training session in the Northants Youth Series will again be held at NSC on Saturday, 15th February. The main racing season in the 2025 series will start in Spring with events at Northampton SC, Cransley SC, Banbury SC, Draycote SCMiddle Nene SC and Hollowell SC, all supported by th RYA Midlands Region. Regatta dates will be announced soon via the RYA and the clubs’ social media.

If you would like to join the sailing for juniors in the Northamptonshire Youth Series or if you have any questions in this context, please contact the local clubs above or write to [email protected]. Details about the Series of events are available from https://www.facebook.com/northamptonshireyouthseries.