Saints star Kemeny can't wait for key games after successful comeback

Josh Kemeny can't wait for a big month of action after making his return in a game he says was one of the most enjoyable he has experienced.

Kemeny had been sidelined since November 1 due to a dead leg but he was finally able to get back on the field last Saturday as he started at six in the 61-0 win against Newcastle Falcons.

It looked like the Australian flanker had never been away as he shone in a try-scoring showing at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Kemeny is now getting ready for Sunday's huge Gallagher Premiership clash with Bath ahead of his first taste of European action in the weeks that follow.

"I was buzzing going into the game last weekend and it was one of the more fun games of rugby I've played and I really enjoyed it," said the summer signing.

"It was the fact we were able to put a performance on the park that really showed what we were capable of so I'm not going to single out one moment from it.

"I'm now massively looking forward to what's ahead.

"I'm just so happy to be back amongst it and Bath this week are going to be a really strong outfit.

"Then we've got Europe and it's something I've never experienced because I missed those first two games so I'm really excited."

Kemeny made an impressive start to life at Saints after joining from Melbourne Rebels.

But he was hit by a frustrating injury during November.

He explained: "I got a bad dead leg and recovering was a bit frustrating because I wouldn't have thought it would have been a four or five-week injury, but once we got on top of it I felt good, I felt strong and my lungs were probably tested having not played for a few weeks, but I'm feeling really good.

"It was just weird timing because we had a break during the PRC and then my injury kicked off after that so it ended up dragging on longer than I would have liked and I missed a few good games but also a few games we struggled with so I was just really excited to get back and add value to the team.

"I just want to be a part of everything and add to the team.

"By no fault of anyone you're sometimes a bit removed when you're injured but the people inside the club, the boys, the staff, there's no exclusion - you're still riding the highs and lows and it's good.

"When you're out and the team's going really well, it's hard, and when the team's not going very well it's also hard, so I was just buzzing to get back."

Kemeny has been enjoying every element of life at Saints, even embracing the cold weather.

"It's been really good," he said.

"It's been a bit of a seasonal change – a cold Christmas and not as much sun as I've experienced before in my life, but the town itself, the fans, the community is second to none so that's really pretty special for me."

Kemeny knows exactly what Bath will bring at the Gardens this weekend as he made his competitive debut against them at The Rec on the opening night of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Bath were 38-16 winners on that occasion and they have gone on to win eight of their nine league matches so far this season.

"I played that game and they're a strong outfit," Kemeny said.

"They're good at what they're good at.

"This is the second time we've played them this season and we get to play them on our own track so it's going to be a really good outing."