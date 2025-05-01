Saints star Hendy undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

George Hendy suffered the injury in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final win against Castres Olympique (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Hendy has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder dislocation.

The hugely talented 22-year-old posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Not the ideal end to my season but can’t wait to watch the boys rip in these next few weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there next season #youvebeendischarged.”

Hendy, who was man of the match in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final win against Bath, scored eight tries in just 15 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign, adding plenty of clips to his personal highlights reel.

He suffered the shoulder injury that would end his season in the April 12 Investec Champions Cup quarter-final win against Castres Olympique, being forced to come off after just four minutes.

After that game, Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “George Hendy unfortunately dislocated his shoulder so he’ll obviously be out for a substantial amount of time, which is a shame because he was coming back into some real form.”