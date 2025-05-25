Saints boss Dowson expects action to be taken after Bordeaux players target Pollock

Henry Pollock was targeted by Bordeaux players during and after the game (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is expecting action to be taken after Henry Pollock was targeted with 'uncalled for and out of order' behaviour by some of the Union Bordeaux-Bègles. players at the final whistle on Saturday afternoon.

Pollock was seen signalling that he had been grabbed around the throat, seemingly by Bordeaux prop Jefferson Poirot, and touch judge Andrea Piardi was later talking to the Saints back row forward while he was sat reflecting on the turf after his team's 28-20 defeat.

And Saints boss Dowson said: “There was a fracas at the end, there was foul play involved. I have been assured that the touch judge has seen it and will deal with it appropriately.

“Henry Pollock was particularly upset by it because I think it was uncalled for and out of order. He reacted, and the officials have told me that they will deal with it.”

Saints fly-half Fin Smith said: “They were after him (Pollock). I don’t think they liked him. He will be alright.

“I remember they (Bordeaux players) all sort of charged at him and were trying to get hold of him.

“I am surprised if you have just won a European Cup, the first thing you want to do is start a fight with a 20-year-old. I felt that was interesting.”

Saints were magnanimous in their defeat, with Dowson saying in his post-match interview: "First of all, credit to Bordeaux - it was a fantastic performance and we saw their quality across the pitch today so I hope they enjoy their celebrations."

But Bordeaux were not as classy during that after-party as two of their players, Tevita Tatafu and Matthieu Jalibert, and even head coach Yannick Bru, were pictured mocking Pollock's 'pulse check' try celebration, made famous after he scored against Leinster in the semi-final.

Fly-half Jalibert explained in his post-match interview why he had taken issue with Pollock.

"I told him that he didn't know our club," Jalibert said. "They said some things in the press which we didn't really appreciate.

"They said that we were a club of mercenaries who are here for the money. I just told him that he doesn't know our history, where we came from and that he must respect all clubs.

"I know it is their way of preparing for matches, but they must have respect too."