Opposition view: Win against Saints was 'massive' for Harlequins, says Wilson

Harlequins head coach Danny Wilson says his side's clash with Saints on Friday night was their 'most important league game of the season so far'.

And Wilson feels it was a 'massive' boost for his side to deliver a bonus-point 22-19 success at the Twickenham Stoop.

Quins were behind in the game until the 76th minute, but Cassius Cleaves popped up with a score that not only provided the win but also the try bonus point.

And Wilson, whose side were just a place ahead of eighth-placed Saints going into the game, said: “It was huge to get five points from what we talked about being our most important league game of the season so far.

“I don’t think that’s exaggerating it, getting five points was massive in the race for making the top four.

“If we’d lost we might have been in a really difficult situation and hoping other results would go our way, so that was really pleasing.

“Off the back of a big win in Europe last weekend against Glasgow, that was two really good performances from one weekend to the next.

“I’m really pleased and proud of what the boys did. There were some great performances out there.”

Speedy wing Cleaves scored twice on the night as the wing showed his ability.

And Wilson said: “Cassius has out and out gas.

"He’s still got a lot to develop and a lot to learn, but what he’s got is finishing ability and you felt like he was going to get away.

“He’s been produced from within and that’s the important message. Because of the salary cap, the more we can produce from within the more we can be consistently successful.”