Opposition view: Mulchrone hails Benson as Harlequins fly-half helps to sink Saints

Jamie Benson kicked the winning conversion for Harlequins

Benson stepped up to add the extras to Luke Wallace's 73rd-minute score, earning a 26-25 win for Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash.

Saints had led 25-14 during the second half at the Twickenham Stoop, despite having JJ Tonks and Tom Collins sent to the sin bin.

But Quins responded late on, scoring two tries in the final 15 minutes to win it.

And skills and kicking coach Mulchrone was delighted with Benson's overall contribution:

"I thought Benson was class," he said.

"For a man who came in for the Sarries week and then for this game, he's going from strength to strength.

"He's got a great head on young shoulders.

"It was great to see other boys getting their debuts and to see them all celebrating at the end was a class moment for the group."

Quins won the Premiership last season and the winning feeling they enjoyed on Friday night is something the senior players are used to.

And Mulchrone was happy the younger members of the squad were able to experience the kind of win the first team has become known for.

"We said it at the end that it was great to see it from those lads because we've seen it in the Prem with the others," he said.