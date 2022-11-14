'Momentum is massive' - Dingwall reflects on Saints' defeat at Saracens

Dingwall had delivered a hat-trick to propel his side into what looked to be a comfortable 39-17 lead with 28 minutes to go.

But Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sin-binned for a high tackle two minutes later, and Saracens scored twice while he was off the field.

Tom James was then yellow carded with eight minutes to play, and the hosts took advantage again as they came all the way back to win 45-39.

It was a painful day for Saints, who took just two points from a Gallagher Premiership game that promised the full five.

And Dingwall said: “Momentum is massive in this sport at the moment, and it just shows that things can turn really quickly and when they do, you’ve got to wrestle it back because otherwise teams – especially teams as good as Sarries – can put their game on top of you really, really quickly.

“Unfortunately, our yellow cards came at terrible times where they were in the ascendency.

“Doubled up with the fact we’d just lost a man, it made it difficult for us to get ourselves back into the game.”

Fraser Dingwall

Dingwall knew Salakaia-Loto's yellow card proved to be the turning point.

The centre added: “It was just after we had scored and then looking to kick on again. So it came at the worst time possible – you’ve got to give credit to Saracens because they are a very good team and when they get momentum, that’s what they live off.

“They live off getting a roll on teams, and that’s what they did to us.

“It’s just really frustrating because we felt we had pretty much beaten them and if we could close out the game, we’d have beaten a team who are unbeaten in the league so far.

“It’s just another example of how good we are, we’ve just got to realise it a bit more.”

Dingwall hadn't scored a try this season prior to Sunday's clash, but he quickly took his tally to three.

However, it didn't quell the agony he felt at the final whistle.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored this season and to then get three and then lose is all just a bit up and down,” Dingwall said.