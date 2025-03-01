Mapu sent off as two-try Collins helps Ealing to knock Saints out of the cup

Tom Collins was in the thick of the action on his return to the Gardens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Iakopo Mapu was sent off in his first home start for Saints as Tom Collins helped Ealing Trailfinders to secure a 43-26 Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final win at the Gardens.

It was largely a Saturday afternoon to forget for those of a Northampton persuasion, but former Saints wing Collins did have reason to celebrate as he scored two tries to propel Ealing into the semi-finals.

The Championship side came flying out of the blocks, opening up a 12-0 lead inside the first four minutes, with Collins, who was making his first appearance against Saints since leaving the club in 2023, among the scorers.

Saints fought back to lead 14-12, but Ealing continued to show impressive physicality and speed of thought as they moved 29-19 ahead by half-time.

And after Mapu was sent off for a high tackle just a minute into the second half, Ealing stepped on the accelerator, with Collins scoring again to help them open up a big lead that Saints never looked likely to threaten.

James Ramm did manage to complete a hat-trick with a fine finish late on, but it was far too little, too late for his side.

The defeat means Saints' cup journey ends at the last-eight stage and they will now have back-to-back free weekends before returning to Gallagher Premiership action with a huge Friday night showdown against Leicester Tigers at the Gardens on March 21.

Phi Dowson's men had hoped to take a step towards cup glory against Ealing, but the runaway Championship leaders showed they would be a force to be reckoned with.

Ealing flew out of the blocks and after Collins was stopped by a high tackle just short of the line, the away side used the advantage to send prop Lefty Zigiriadis over next to the left post.

With Ealing fly-half Dan Jones down injured, full-back Tobi Wilson stepped up to slot the conversion, making it 7-0 inside just two minutes.

Saints were suddenly all at sea and after Ealing went racing down the right, an inside pass found Collins, who dotted down before raising his hands in delight.

Jones, who was able to carry on after suffering the early knock, was unable to land the conversion, but Ealing held a 12-0 lead early on.

Saints needed to summon a response, and that was exactly what they did, using a scrum in the Ealing 22 as a platform before producing some sparkling handling that opened the door for George Hendy to deliver a strong finish.

Rory Hutchinson easily added the extras and Ealing were soon down to 14 men as former Saints centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on inside the home half.

Saints took immediate advantage as they worked the ball for Ramm to score on the right.

Hutchinson converted superbly, giving his team the lead for the first time in the match following an eventful opening 14 minutes.

Ealing steadied the ship during the next 10 minutes and after enjoying some pressure in the home half, they opted to go for goal with a penalty. Jones landed it.

But the Ealing lead didn't last long again as Tom James slalomed his way past a couple of defenders and Saints stayed patient to send Ramm over on the right again.

Hutchinson missed the conversion and Ealing were soon back in front as they produced a prolonged period of pressure close to the Saints line before prop George Davis used his power to burrow over.

Jones converted to make it 22-19 and it was to get even better for Ealing soon after as Bird-Tulloch picked up a tidy pass from Craig Hampson and scooted in for a score against his former club, kicking a flag from the ground in delight before replacing it.

Jones added the extras with aplomb and there was a roar from the Ealing bench as they celebrated their side opening up a 10-point gap five minutes before the break.

Saints were eager to come flying out of the blocks at the start of the second half, but Mapu's overexuberance cost them as his high tackle left hooker Mike Willemse on the ground, forcing referee Sara Cox to award a red card to the Saints No.8.

Willemse went off for a head injury assessment before Ealing made immediate inroads, Wilson gathering a bouncing ball before offloading superbly for the onrushing Collins, who juggled the ball before claiming it and sprinting over the line for his second try.

Jones converted and Ealing held a 36-19 lead, which got even bigger not long after as the away side pieced together a flowing move that resulted in wing Angus Kernohan scoring on the right.

Jones added the extras impressively and Saints were struggling to come up with any answers against their fired-up opposition.

Ealing were wreaking havoc at the breakdown, stopping Saints from getting any sort of momentum when they sought to get over halfway.

One positive moment did arrive on 55 minutes though as Burger Odendaal received a huge ovation as he emerged from the bench, coming on to make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in last season's Premiership final.

The game really started to peter out after that, but Ramm did at least manage to finish with a flourish as the Australian wing completed his hat-trick by skipping through the middle of Ealing to dot down.

Hutchinson quickly kicked the conversion but Saints were still 17 points down with just five minutes to play.

And Ealing finished the game as they started it: on the front foot, as Saints were left with the sour taste of a home defeat.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 James Ramm, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Charlie Savala (Burger Odendaal 55), 11 Tom Seabrook (Will Glister 74); 10 Rory Hutchinson, 9 Tom James (Jake Garside 62); 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Tom West 62), 2 Craig Wright (Nathan Langdon 59), 3 Luke Green (Elliot Millar Mills 48); 4 Chunya Munga (Ed Prowse 51), 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Angus Scott-Young (c), 7 Fyn Brown (Juarno Augustus 48), 8 Iakopo Mapu.

Ealing Trailfinders: 15 Tobi Wilson; 14 Angus Kernohan, 13 Reuben Bird-Tulloch, 12 Francis Moore, 11 Tom Collins (Michael Dykes 78); 10 Dan Jones (George Worboys 59), 9 Craig Hampson (Lloyd Williams 78); 1 Lefty Zigiriadis (Kyle White 45), 2 Mike Willemse (c), 3 George Davis (Biyi Alo 45); 4 Bobby De Wee (Danny Cutmore 69), 5 Sean Lonsdale; 6 Rob Farrar (Ollie Newman 72), 7 Jordy Reid, 8 David Bridge.

Referee: Sara Cox