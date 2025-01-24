Late agony for Saints at the Stoop as Harlequins snatch dramatic victory

Tom Seabrook scored for Saints during the second half (photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Saints suffered late heartache at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday night as Cassius Cleaves' try stuck a dagger into the black, green and gold's Gallagher Premiership play-off hopes.

Saints had led from the 12th minute and they had large amounts of possession during the second period, but they couldn't put Quins away and were made to pay, eventually losing 22-19.

Cleaves went over with four minutes remaining and though Saints had one final chance, kicking a penalty deep into Quins territory, they couldn't make it count as they suffered their fifth defeat in as many league away matches this season.

Saints headed to the Stoop without 17 players due to injury and international call-ups, and they were under pressure early on, with only a phenomenal last-ditch tackle from James Ramm stopping Cleaves scoring in the corner.

Saints managed to rebalance the game and started to work their way up the pitch.

A lovely move helped the away side to open the scoring as George Makepeace-Cubitt slalomed his way through superbly before offloading to Tarek Haffar, who, in turn, offloaded to Tom Pearson, allowing the flanker to apply a strong finish.

Makepeace-Cubitt added the extras and Saints were soon on the prowl again, this time from a long kick from Tom Litchfield, with Jarrod Evans just doing enough to stop Ramm getting to the ball first with the line in sight.

Saints had another chance when Tom Seabrook went charging into the home 22, but his pass to Archie McParland was just too close to Tyrone Green, who made the try-saving tackle.

Quins needed to summon a response to lift their home fans, and that's what they did as they flew forward, moving the ball at real speed before Cleaves scored in the right corner.

Evans missed the conversion and Saints hit back almost immediately, working their way upfield before Haffar applied the finishing touch by using his power.

Makepeace-Cubitt again converted, making it 14-5 to Saints, but they couldn't keep control of the game, allowing Quins to respond again.

Lock Stephan Lewies made a huge carry as he cut inside from the right and Tom Lawday, on earlier for injured No.8 James Chisholm, finished things off.

Evans missed the conversion from out wide but Quins had some momentum and they were enjoying life down their right, troubling Saints every time they had the ball.

A high tackle from Josh Kemeny on Nick David gave Quins the chance to kick a penalty deep into Saints territory, but the away side managed to hold out before the break.

The second half started in scrappy fashion, that was until Saints pieced together a move that saw Rory Hutchinson and Ramm combine expertly to send Seabrook over on the left.

Makepeace-Cubitt couldn't make the conversion this time, with jeers ringing out as the home fans felt there had been a knock-on from McParland in the build-up to the try.

But the Quins supporters were soon celebrating as their side hit back once again, delivering a sublime score, finished by centre Will Joseph.

Evans converted for the first time on the night and the gap was just two points with half an hour still to play.

Saints had the chance to go for goal with a scrum penalty, but they opted to kick for touch, producing a period of pressure just inside the Quins 22, however the home side held firm with some big defending on the heavy pitch.

It was turning into a really frustrating spell for Saints as they struggled to find a way through the resilient home defence.

And Quins landed the sucker punch with just four minutes to go as they stayed patient before eventually sending Cleaves over on the left.

Evans missed the conversion but Quins led by three points with just three minutes to play.

And when one final Saints attack ended in a knock-on, Quins kept hold of the ball before booting it out to secure the win.

Harlequins: 15 Tyrone Green; 14 Nick David, 13 Will Joseph (Jamie Benson 65), 12 Ben Waghorn, 11 Cassius Cleaves (Leigh Halfpenny 78); 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Danny Care (Will Porter 46); 1 Wyn Jones (Jordan Els 56), 2 Jack Walker (Sam Riley 74), 3 Simon Kerrod (Dillon Lewis 46); 4 Joe Launchbury (Irne Herbst 46), 5 Stephan Lewies (c); 6 Jack Kenningham, 7 Will Evans, 8 James Chisholm (Tom Lawday 20).

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tom Litchfield, 13 Charlie Savala, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9 Archie McParland (Tom James 65); 1 Tarek Haffar (Tom West 56), 2 Henry Walker (Craig Wright 77), 3 Trevor Davison (Luke Green 52); 4 Tom Lockett (Ed Prowse 77), 5 Temo Mayanavanua (Callum Hunter-Hill 70); 6 Josh Kemeny (c), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus (Angus Scott-Young 61).

Referee: Luke Pearce