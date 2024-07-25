Saints announced the signing of Nathan Langdon on Thursday afternoon

Nathan Langdon has signed on at Saints ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old hooker follows brother Curtis to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, having impressed at Sale FC since graduating from Loughborough University.

Langdon linked up with Saints last week when the squad reconvened for pre-season training, and is relishing the challenge of stepping up into the Gallagher Premiership this term.

He said: “I’ve watched Northampton a lot over the last couple of seasons, especially last year when Curtis made the move here.

"I’m really excited to get involved and play a part in what will hopefully be another successful season for the club.

“Saints are a big team, with a big history. But what drew me in was that players come here and seem to get better. You only have to look at Curtis’ game and the way it developed last season to see that.

“I love the fact that I can come into the set-up at Saints and learn new things and develop my game.

“I’m hopeful I can contribute to the team this season and everyone’s been so welcoming so far – the boys all seem great, and I’ve settled in well.

“I’ve never been at a club with Curtis before, we’ve never played together. There’s a bit of an age gap, so we didn’t play junior rugby together even when we were at the same teams. So being on the pitch together – even just on the training field – will be great.”

An abrasive and hard-working front rower, Langdon featured for Loughborough Students in National League 2 West and BUCS Super Rugby whilst studying for a Sport and Exercise Science degree – with the hooker also making his Premiership Rugby Cup debut during his studies while on loan at Leicester Tigers in 2022.

After graduating, Langdon made the switch to Sale FC and played 20 times for the National League 1 side. While there, he would make two further appearances in the Premiership Rugby Cup – this time for Sale Sharks – before making his Gallagher Premiership debut for the Salford-based side against Exeter in Round 3 of the 2023/24 season.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “We already have a really strong stable of hookers within our squad, but wanted to bring in another hungry player who is desperate to improve and push that group forwards.

“We’re excited about bringing Nathan in because he showed us from very early on that he has an attitude to get better.

“Curtis Langdon had an excellent season last year and is now in the mix for England, Robbie Smith was capped by Scotland this summer, while Craig Wright had a magnificent Under-20s World Championship campaign and is someone who is looking to take the next step with more game time.

“We’re confident Nathan will add something to that group.

"Jim Henry (Saints Academy coach) worked with him at Loughborough University and had a really good relationship with him. He knew what kind of player he was, and what kind of person he was.

“We also spoke to Curtis – we wanted to make sure that the two of them got on well, and that it wasn’t going to be disruptive for either of them.

“Nathan had been at Sale Sharks, he played a few games for them and he did some good stuff. He’s slightly different to Curt but no less effective.