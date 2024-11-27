'He's one of a kind' - Iyogun full of praise for new Saints forward Mapu

Iakopo Mapu (photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for Super Rugby)

Manny Iyogun says Iakopo Mapu already seems like a Saints stalwart, hailing the new signing as 'a massive carrier' and 'the most friendly guy you would ever have met'.

Mapu arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last week after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Samoan international, who has seven caps to his name, has been drafted in to help make up for the loss of long-term knee injury victim Sam Graham.

And it seems back row forward Mapu has made an immediate impression on his new team-mates.

"He's one of a kind!" Iyogun said, smiling broadly.

"We call him ‘Yaks’ and he's one of the most gentle giants you'll ever see.

"He's the most friendly guy you would have ever met and he's just a bundle of energy, such an energiser for the boys.

"He's obviously been here for a week and a bit but he's almost like a stalwart already in terms of everyone just loving him.

"He's a short man but he makes up for it because he's powerful as hell.

"He's a massive carrier and you should see his calves - his calves are the size of my thighs!"