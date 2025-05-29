Gloucester game gives Brown a chance to make another 'pretty cool' Saints memory

Fyn Brown (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A European debut, a Premiership debut and two derby-day battles - Fyn Brown has racked up some 'pretty cool' experiences in his first season at Saints.

And now the back row is ready to finish the campaign with some more minutes to remember as he gets set to take to the field at Kingsholm on Saturday.

Brown, who arrived at Saints from Championship side Doncaster Knights last summer, has made eight appearances for the black, green and gold so far.

Included in that, he came off the bench against Stade Français in January and featured in the Premiership for the first time earlier this month, starting against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

And now Brown looks set to be given another key role in the Premiership final-day clash with Gloucester this weekend.

"I'd say we're approaching it like any other week really," said the back row forward.

"We're still the same group and though it might not be some of the boys who played at the weekend, it's the same group who train week in, week out together so we've already got those connections.

"We'll see how we go on the weekend but we're treating it like any normal training week."

Looking back on a season that has also seen him shine for Bedford Blues on loan in the Championship, Brown said: "It's been a bit all over the place, to be fair.

"I've really enjoyed having the opportunity to play here but I've also enjoyed playing at Bedford, getting some good game time in the Champ, churning and ticking away.

"Some days are tougher than the others because you obviously want to train here and show the coaches you can put your best foot forward, but it's hard when you've got to double up and go and train at Bedford at night.

"But the lads at Bedford make it so much easier and we have good craic there so it does make it easier when you're moaning about warming up twice in one day and they give you abuse for it. They keep us on the straight and narrow and they don't let us get away with much."

Brown is still just 22 but he showed few signs of big-stage nerves when he impressed from the off against Exeter a few weeks ago.

"That was probably one of my favourite moments this year, making my Premiership debut. I loved that, apart from the result," he said.

"With Bedford, we played Coventry on a Friday night and beat them so that was up there as one of the proudest rugby days of my life. It was such a close game and there was quite a lot riding on that.

"The game at Stade, my European debut, that was pretty cool. I remember we got the bus in and it almost felt like there were more Saints fans there than Stade fans.

"It was pretty cool to get the bus in, look out the window and just take it all in.

"Looking back, it's been a pretty exciting season for me."

So what has Brown learned since joining Saints?

"There are such small details that go into the big picture of stuff," he said.

"(Head coach Sam) Vesty talks about it all the time, how quickly we can get back into the picture and looking for different opportunities.

"Ultimately, it's nice to have a coaching group that backs you. They have the utmost belief in us and if I see something that's on, if I pick through a ruck or something like that and I think it's the best decision, they'll back me for it.

"Obviously if it doesn't work out we'll look back and say 'why did you do this?' but the belief the coaches put into you is pretty surreal."

Brown was in Cardiff last weekend as he and the other non-playing members of the Saints squad took in the Investec Champions Cup showpiece against Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

And he said: "Obviously it's tough. The boys are gutted, even those who didn't play, we're all gutted.

"We thought we prepared pretty well and well enough to go and win so obviously it's really disappointing.

"We've still got one more game together as a group so hopefully we've got another opportunity to send some boys off well.

"We'll really rip into it this week and go from there."

Brown and the other Saints players who didn't get to feature in the final still had an important job in the build-up to the clash at the Principality Stadium.

"We had a big role to prepare, running some of the Bordeaux stuff throughout the week," Brown explained.

"My job as a forward is to run some of the lineouts so boys know what pictures they're going to get.

"You do feel very invested in it because you're setting the lads up for success.

"A lot of chat gets said about how well we train affects how well the boys go at the weekend so it's a big group effort to put a performance out on the weekend."

So how was his day out in Cardiff?

"It was very different, my final day compared to theirs (the players who took to the field)," Brown explained.

"We had a non-playing bus so we left the club at 9am with the lads, bonding over a couple of beers, and then we had one hospitality appearance and then apart from that we were just fans for the day.

"We were big Northampton fans supporting some of our best mates so it was a pretty cool day, apart from the result."

Brown enjoyed being part of the 'Shoe Army' for the occasion.

And when asked about the incredible support Saints received in Cardiff, he said: "It's mental!

"Me and (George) Hendy were walking through the streets and every five minutes he's getting his name shouted out so it's pretty cool.

"It's good to see the impact the lads have.

"Obviously the fanbase is so nice and open-hearted, and everyone gives you support even off the back of the result.

"It's something that's definitely stood out to me since coming here: the support we get, and the pure love from the fans is mental."