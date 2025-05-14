Dowson hails 'legend' Odendaal as centre's Saints departure is confirmed

Burger Odendaal's last game for Saints came at Newcastle last month (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson labelled Burger Odendaal 'a legend' after the South African centre's departure was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Odendaal will be exiting Saints this summer as he makes the move to Japanese Division Two side Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

Unfortunately for Odendaal, he has now played his last game for the black, green and gold, having been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a broken arm sustained in training following the win at Newcastle Falcons last month.

The 32-year-old skippered Saints to victory in that Gallagher Premiership game at Kingston Park, his one and only time as captain of the club.

It was one of many important performances from Odendaal, who helped Saints to claim Premiership glory last season.

However, he has only been able to make 17 appearances in his two campaigns at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens due to an unfortunate string of injuries.

“Burger has been a legend, and he has just been unlucky,” said Saints boss Dowson.

“From a performance point of view, Burger has been excellent. He has added some experience and maturity to our group, which we needed.

“He has worked his socks off to come back from injury and training regardless.

"It has been so good to get him back and it is so disappointing and frustrating and unfair that he has had this arm break towards the back end of the season, because he is a pivotal player in our group and has been great for the environment.

“He is the sort of player that just puts his head down and grafts, and does it in the right way.

“Burger is a great example to the younger players in how to approach that ACL rehab (Odendaal suffered a serious knee injury in last season's Premiership final).

"The physios and S&C couldn’t have been more positive, and it spoke volumes about him as a character.

"We are lucky to have had him in our environment and we are thankful for everything he brought to the club.”