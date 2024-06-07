Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phil Dowson wants Saints to show they can handle the heat when they face Bath in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The black, green and gold have been involved in some big away games this season, with mixed results.

They won at the likes of Saracens and Munster earlier this season but have not been victorious in a game away from cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens since the success at Thomond Park back in January.

Since then, they have lost away to Bristol Bears, Leinster, Harlequins and Bath.

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

They found life tough on the big stages of Croke Park and Twickenham as late rallies fell short.

And ahead of the return to Twickenham, where they lost to Quins in April, Dowson said: "There's clearly elements of our game we need to get right in terms of facing Bath, but there's also the fact you're playing a final and it's about how you manage that anticipation, nervousness, pressure. All those elements are part of it and it's something we've talked about.

"We've had experience of playing at Twickenham earlier this season against Quins, when we didn't quite get it right.

"We played against Leinster at Croke Park, we had that experience of pressure knockout games.

"The Leinster experience was great and you'd love to have it again with the lessons you learn from that game.

"Leinster were incredibly well prepared for us, as Bath will be, so it's about how we manage that, how we manage the expectation and the nerves of that.

"They'll want to put their game on the pitch and it's how we manage that pressure really."

Saints beat Saracens 22-20 to book a final place against a Bath team who saw off Sale Sharks at The Rec last Saturday.

Johann van Graan's side boast a host of stars, including Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

But Dowson knows Saints can't afford to solely focus on Russell as there are so many other threats in the Bath side.

"We have to concentrate on all of them at different times," the Saints boss said.

"He (Russell) is clearly a key factor.

"Him and Ben Spencer have been absolutely outstanding this season.

"Maybe because Finn Russell is such a key character and a big name, Spencer has maybe gone under the radar a little bit in terms of leading that group and playing incredibly well.

"They've got a big power game, a very strong set piece, great runners and they've got those two (Russell and Spencer) in the middle of it pulling strings and getting them down the pitch.

"There's loads of different battles."

Saturday's game will be a meeting of the sides who finished first and second in the regular-season standings.

Dowson said: "I would have been fairly excited whoever we played.

"Having the calibre of players they have - Finn Russell is box office - it generates loads of interest from fans and media.

"Bath is a very well supported club and that's good because at Northampton we're very lucky to have a very fanatical supporters base.

"They're the things you really focus on and whether that style is exciting to go up against, I'm not sure because it's all week to week.