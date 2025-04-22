Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of Bristol Bears clash
Pearson had to be replaced during the first half of the 35-34 Gallagher Premiership win against Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.
He appeared to suffer a knee injury and after trying to continue eventually had to come off, walking straight down the tunnel.
Dowson is still waiting for the scan results but he admits he isn't expecting Pearson to be back any time soon.
"He had a scan today and I've not heard the results, but it's unlikely to be a fast one,” said Dowson at Tuesday’s media session.
“Because it's Easter weekend, everyone's been scanned today so I we're just waiting for the results on that.”
Charlie Savala, who had started at fly-half, also had to come off during the first half of last weekend's game.
"I don't think Charlie is as bad as TP, but again I don't know how long he's going to be (out for),” Dowson said.
Fin Smith came on for Savala and was limping during parts of the game.
But Dowson said: "He's fine. He just got a bump on his knee."
Saints were forced into a backline reshuffle before the game even kicked off as full-back James Ramm had to withdraw on the day of the game.
But Dowson said: "He's good.
"He had a stiff neck from the week before that he hadn't quite got rid of.
"He'd trained and done bits but hadn't quite come through so we didn't want to aggravate it to be honest.
"It's not ideal moving people around on the day of the game but there were late fitness tests and bits and pieces so it is what it is."
Saints have plenty of injuries to contend with ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with Bristol Bears at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens as Pearson and Savala join the likes of George Hendy and Ollie Sleightholme on the sidelines.
Robbie Smith, Sam Graham and Archie McParland have already been ruled out for the rest of the season.
