Departing Odendaal 'so grateful' to have played for Saints

Burger Odendaal is leaving Saints (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Burger Odendaal says he is 'so grateful' to have been able to play for Saints.

The 32-year-old's time at the club will come to an end this summer as he joins Japanese Division Two side Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

Odendaal will play no further part in this campaign for Saints, having broken his arm in a training session last month.

It means he will finish his stay at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens with 17 appearances and one try, which came in the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final success against Saracens last season.

Odendaal’s departure will see Saints lose the oldest member of their 2024/25 squad, and his seniority is something he has felt keenly at a club which has the youngest average age in the Premiership.

“The age profile still blows my mind,” Odendaal said. “I am easily one of the oldest guys and I’ve never felt older as part of a team than during the last couple of seasons because of all the youngsters coming through. It has been a really special group to be a part of.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity and the privilege I have had to play for the club.

“Looking over the last few years, it was a roller coaster with all the injuries. I really had to dig deep mentally. If I let myself down mentally, I think I would’ve been in a much different spot.

“I am proud of the way I went about all my rehab, trying to do as much as possible and go as hard as possible to get myself back onto the pitch. I spent loads of time with the S&C staff and we got really close.

“The atmosphere for the semi-final against Saracens last year was just unreal, it was an unbelievable experience and I managed to get a try.

“Furbs (George Furbank) teleported that ball into my hands, I still don’t know how he got that ball away. When I scored that try I was so out of breath just screaming, shouting and celebrating, it felt like I couldn’t get a second breath after that try. It was just unbelievable.

“Luckily I managed to play in the final, which was my first game at Twickenham. Unfortunately I only lasted 45 minutes then I picked up the knee injury, the silver lining is we got the trophy at the end and I got a champions medal. That is something I’ll never forget.”

Odendaal's final match for Saints came last month as he captained the team for the first time in a victory at Newcastle Falcons.

Reflecting on his last game for the black, green and gold, he said: “They always say play the game as if it is your last game, so if you look back at that, my last game I was captain of Saints and we won at Newcastle away.

"So, I am stepping away from Saints with a 100 per cent win record as captain – that is hopefully one for the record books.”