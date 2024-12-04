'A very easy choice' - Munga so happy to sign new deal with Saints

Chunya Munga (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chunya Munga says it was a ‘very easy choice’ to sign a new deal at Saints.

Munga has been a key figure for the black, green and gold this season, starting eight times.

And he will be staying with Saints for the foreseeable future after putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

“I’m absolutely loving my time at Saints, so staying was a very easy choice,” said the 24-year-old lock.

“There’s a very good group of players here – but more importantly, it’s a really good group of people.

“It speaks volumes about the club’s environment that even during the periods where I wasn’t in the matchday squads last season, it was still the most fun I’ve ever had in a rugby team. Playing with a smile on my face, aiming to be the best player I can be, and making the people that love and support me proud – that’s why I love playing the game.

“The development mindset here at Saints is something I’ve enjoyed. We’re obviously aiming to get the result at the weekend, but there’s always an undertone of asking; ‘how can we get better?’ That’s something that really resonates with me, and I’m improving as a player off the back of it.

“I always used to love coming to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and to have this place as my home ground now is really special.

“The people are loud, the support is fantastic. The town is so behind what we do, the fact that people are so invested gives us that extra boost.

“As always, I’ve got to thank my mum. Without her support, I would never be where I am signing this new deal. She drove me up and down the country supporting me when I was younger, without really knowing what the game of rugby was beyond being something that I loved.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without people like her, my sister, my extended family, the people I love and care about.

"And to the people down at my old club Reading Abbey – they know who they are, those that who got me into the game – I’ll always be thankful to them.”