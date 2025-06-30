'A stern test' - Saints add second away game to pre-season schedule

Saints are heading to Scotstoun Stadium in September (photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson hopes having two away games during pre-season will set Saints up for better form on the road in the campaign ahead.

The black, green and gold won just one of their Gallagher Premiership away matches last season, with the only success coming against Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park in April.

It meant Saints finished the season down in eighth place, though they did secure some stunning victories in Europe, notably against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria and against Leinster in Dublin.

Dowson is determined to ensure big showings on the road become more regular during the 2025/26 season.

And following confirmation that they would start their pre-season campaign with the Mobbs Memorial Match at Bedford Blues on Friday, September 5 (kick-off 7.45pm), Saints have now added a trip to Glasgow Warriors to their agenda.

That encounter at Scotstoun Stadium will take place on Friday, September 12, with a kick-off time of 7.30pm.

The fixture falls on the first weekend of the 2025/26 Premiership Rugby Cup, but with Saints being given a bye in round one of the competition, Dowson’s squad will instead use the time to continue their preparations against the 2024 United Rugby Championship winners.

“We’re excited to confirm a second pre-season fixture ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, particularly against a team of Glasgow’s calibre,” said Saints boss Dowson.

“They (Glasgow) reached the Investec Champions Cup knockouts last season, made the URC semi-finals, and won their league the year before – so we know they’ll present a stern test for us before we get underway in the Premiership Rugby Cup the following weekend.

“Last season showed how important tough away fixtures are for building resilience in the squad. These challenges develop character and belief, and we want our players to have the confidence to perform anywhere.

“We didn’t get the away results we wanted last season, especially in the Premiership, so lining up two games on the road this pre-season is about embracing discomfort and setting higher standards for ourselves away from home.

“Everyone’s eager to get stuck back into training when our pre-season camp begins over the next couple of weeks. That early graft is vital to make sure we keep improving and are ready to hit the ground running come September.”

Glasgow boss Franco Smith is relishing seeing his side square up to Saints.

Smith said: “We look forward to welcoming Northampton to Scotstoun this September in what will be a key milestone in our pre-season preparations.

“Their performances both in the Premiership and Investec Champions Cup last season showed the strength in depth that their squad possesses, with their brand of rugby set to provide us with a valuable test in both attack and defence ahead of the new season.”