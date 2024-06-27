Brett Solkhon has signed a new deal to stay at Wellingborough Town

​Wellingborough Town's preparations for their return to Step 4 of the non-League pyramid are gathering pace.

Manager Jake Stone has had a busy few days, and has been able to tie down the core of last season's UCL Premier Division South title-winning squad.

At the same time, he has been adding some new additions to strengthen the playing group ahead of the start of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

The new faces coming in through the Dog & Duck doors are Joe Blowers from Coventry United, former Corby Town defender Curtis Hartley and Bugbrooke’s Tom Binder.

Blowers made 43 appearances and scored 14 goals for United as they finished 14th in the UCL Premier Division South last season.

Stone is a long-time admirer of the player, and told @doughboys_wtfc: “Joe is someone I’ve tried to sign a couple of times before, having impressed when we’ve played against Coventry United.

"So he’s going to be a really exciting player for us”

Defender Hartley has previously played for the likes of Stamford, Eynesbury Rovers and Peterborough Sports as well as the Steelmen, and Stone believes he will add crucial Step 5 experience to his side.

“Curtis has great pedigree and experience at this level," said the Doughboys boss. "It's important that we bring together a few lads with experience in this league, and Curtis has this."

Binder was a mainstay of the Bugbrooke side that finished 10th in the UCL PDS last season, making 41 appearances in total and scoring five goals.

As well as the new signings, Stone has managed to retain several key performers from last season, inculuding the veteran and influential Brett Solkhon.

The other latest players to put pen to paper on new deals are Will Jones, defender Will Bates, attacker Tom Iaciafano, defender Rico Alexander, midfielder George Barnell and goalkeepers Ash Bodycote and Adam North.

They join the trio of free-scoring striker Neo Richard-Noel, long-serving Lloyd Buckby and skipper Jack O'Connor who all signed new contracts last week.

One player who is leaving the club for pastures new though is Charlie Green, who has made the short hop to Hayden Road to sign for Midlands Division rivals AFC Rushdan & Diamonds.