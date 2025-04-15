Ton-up Bohannon ‘buzzing’ as Lancashire deny ‘excellent’ Northants a victory

Josh Bohannon scored a fourth century in 10 innings against Northants

Josh Bohannon admitted Lancashire were 'buzzing' to escape with a draw from their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Northants at Old Trafford on Monday.

Having started the final day still needing 144 runs to make the County bat again, the Red Rose ground out the final day to frustrate a Northants side that had dominated proceedings in Manchester from almost the first ball.

Bohannon was a key figure in that rearguard action for his side, producing a dogged effort to score 155 from 342 balls as Lancashire finished their second innings of 351 for nine, a lead of 83.

The score completed the 28-year-old's remarkable record against Northants, that has seen him score four centuries in his past 10 innings against the Wantage Road side, as well as two half-centuries.

And he was delighted to have helped Lancashire to a share of the spoils against a Northants side he admitted played 'excellent cricket' at Old Trafford, with on-loan leg-spinner Calvin Harrison a constant threat as he claimed career-best figures of seven for 119.

“We are buzzing to get out with a draw after the first dig and then certainly where we were on Sunday night," said Bohannon.

“We knew what we had to do, and you know we've barely just about done it, but that's all that matters.

“The fighting resilience from everyone that's had to bat has shown that Lancashire grit that we talk about and to come out with a draw, given the fact that Northants played excellent cricket for four days, I think is just as good for us.

“We know we've not played our best cricket and we have fought and got that draw.

"And I think there's a lot of good stuff that comes out of this game for us to take that forward and just be a little bit more switched on in our first innings, particularly as a batting unit.

“If we can do that from ball one, it'll definitely stand us in good stead.”