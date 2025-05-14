Ripley calls on Steelbacks Women batters to ‘step up’ as Kirk misses out on Rapids clash

Michaela Kirk celebrates her century for the Steelbacks Women at Leicestershire (Picture: @nccc.co.uk)

Head coach David Ripley has called on the Steelbacks Women batters to 'step up' and make up for the absence of star player Michaela Kirk in Thursday's Metro Bank One Day Division Two Cup clash with Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground (start 10.30am).

The loan signing has been the star of the County's 50-over campaign with the bat so far this season, scoring an unbeaten 125 in the opening win against Leicestershire and following that up with a crucial 88 as Gloucestershire were beaten by 34 runs in match two.

Kirk then got a start but was dismissed for 24 as the Steelbacks could only muster 144 all out in the six-wicket defeat to Middlesex at the County Ground last time out, and she will be missing on Thursday as she is playing a second team game for the Blaze.

The likes of Amelia Kemp, Bethan Ascott, Gemma Marriott and Ella Phillips have all shown what they are capable of in glimpses this season, and Ripley is hoping one of them, or somebody else, can hit top form against the Rapids.

"Unfortunately we are missing Michaela, so somebody has to step up and try and score some of her runs," the head coach told SteelbacksTV.

"We have plenty of top order batters who are capable so we are just hopeing somebody can have a good day and get us a score on the board.

"Our bowling has been pretty relentless in trying to defend targets and restrict the opposition, so we just need to try and get that score on the board and we will be competitive."

The Steelbacks go into the game off the back of two Vitality T20 County Cup wins in a row, with Sunday's second round win over Shropshire following on from a five-wicket win over Worcestershire at Wantage Road in round one.

But Ripley is warning his players that not too much should be read into that game.

"We had a cracking start to that cup game and had them on the back foot with early wickets," said the head coach.

"But they (Worcester) have good depth, and they changed that team around a little bit, and their 50-over team has gone pretty well.

"They are going to be a big challenge, and one we are looking forward to.

"We can go above them in the league, and as this tournament goes to bed for a little while, if we can come away with a win when we come back to the competition there will be a lot of excitement about where we can finish."

Looking back on the win over Shropshire, Ripley was delighted with how his team responded to a shocking start with the bat, before sealing a 71-run win that sets up a last 16 showdown with Leicestershire at the County Ground on Saturday (1.30pm).

"At 50 for six we were on the ropes, but, as has often been the case so far this season, somebody came to the fore and it was Mabel (Reid) and Ella (Phillips) that put together the partnership that got us to a healthy score.

"Then we started so well with the ball, and the fielding was of such a high quality, that after the powerplay was over I was confident we would win.

"But at one point Shropshire were certainly favourites, and we fought back to get the win that sets up another exciting weekend for us."

Admission to Thursday’s clash with Worcestershire is free.