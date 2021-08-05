Rebecca claims four Bowls Northants women's titles

Rebecca Wigfield won four County Women's titles

Desborough Town’s Rebecca Wigfield had a weekend to remember as she clinched no fewer than four titles as Bowls Northamptonshire staged the Women’s County Finals at Kingsthorpe BC.

Wigfield defeated Kettering Lodge’s Sian Hughes-Jones 21-16 to win the Singles crown on the opening day and beat the same player 24 hours later by a 15-12 scoreline to clinch the Two-Wood Singles title.

And Hughes-Jones would have been sick of the sight of Wigfield by the end of the weekend as the Desborough player triumphed yet again when the duo met in the Champion of Champions Singles final - this time winning 21-12.

However, Hughes-Jones did get her hands on a title as she linked up with Marian Mackie to win the Pairs as they defeated the Burton Latimer duo of Emma Exley and Abby Woodward 20-16.

Wigfield joined up with Desborough team-mates Margaret Watts, Jeannie Flippance and Katie Smith to win the Fours as they beat the Abington rink of Diane Brown, Debbie Bradshaw, Liz Milburn and Debbie Cadd 17-1.

It means Wigfield will head to the National Championships in Leamington representing Northants in the Singles, Two-Wood Singles and Fours.

There was also a title haul for Burton Latimer Town’s Abby Woodward as she claimed a 21-12 success over Abbey Park’s Shannon Swift to win the Under-25 Singles and she then joined forces with sister Lois to win the Under-25 Pairs while Burton triumphed in the Top Club final against host club Kingsthorpe.

There was joy for Kingsthorpe as they won the Over-55 Fours while the host club’s rink of Yvonne McKee, Maggie Edwards and Celia Morris secured the Benevolent Two-Wood Triples title.