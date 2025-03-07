Northants boost bowling options as they swoop for Australian pace bowler Liam Guthrie

New Northants signing Liam Guthrie celebrates a wicket for Queensland

Northants have moved to strengthen their bowling ranks with the signing of Australian left-arm seam bowler Liam Guthrie on a three-year contract.

Guthrie is a UK passport holder, so will be designated a local player and will not take up an overseas player slot in any format.

The 27-year-old is currently playing for Queensland, where he previously worked under new Northants head coach Darren Lehmann, and he said: "I’m truly excited about the opportunity to play for Northamptonshire.

“Competing in the UK has always been a goal of mine, and I am eager to embark on this new chapter.”

Guthrie, who last played for Queensland in a 50-over game against Western Australia on February 23, actually made his Sheffield Shield at the age of 20 for WA, where he played 12 first-class matches as well as nine List A games.

In 2022 he made the switch to Queensland, where he also played for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

In 2023, Guthrie took career-best first-class bowling figures of six for 60 for Queensland against Victoria at the MCG.

Guthrie will now work with former Queensland coach Lehmann again at Northants, and he is excited by the prospect.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with Darren Lehmann, whose influence on my cricket has been significant since our time working together in Queensland."

Guthrie will join up with the Northants squad on their return from the club's pre-season warm-weather training camp in South Africa, with the squad having jetted off on Friday (March 7).

In all, Guthrie has played 18 first-class matches in his career, claiming 50 wickets at an average of 37.82, while he has also played 19 List A games (27 wickets at 27.62) and six T20 matches (six wickets at 34).