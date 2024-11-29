Kyren Wilson sees off Wakelin to set up last-eight UK Championship clash with Holt

Kyren Wilson has reached the last eight of the UK Snooker Championship

Kyren Wilson takes on the unseeded Michael Holt on Friday night (Nov 29) for a place in the semi-finals of the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship.

The Kettering snooker star sealed his place in the last eight with a comfortable 6-2 win over Chris Wakelin on Thursday night, and is now just three more wins away from claiming his first UK crown.

The world champion, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, will take on Holt over the best of 11 frames, bidding to set up a semi-final date on Saturday against either Judd Trump or Zhang Anda, who meet in their quarter-final on Friday afternoon.

Against Wakelin, Wilson hit breaks of 85 and 108 to lead 2-1, before his opponent then missed a final black to make it 2-2, Wilson grabbing his chance to open up a 3-1 lead.

The next two frames were shared before Wilson, fresh from his triumph in the Northern Ireland Open earlier this month, pulled away to complete a regulation win.

Things are going brilliantly at the moment for Wilson, but he admitted after his win over Wakelin that he has been feeling the tension.

"I've felt really anxious this week," said Wilson. "I don't know what it is. I don't know if it is that these big Triple Crown events have that much more feel to them.

"I'm quite aware that this is my time in the game and I want to make the most of it.

"When I go out there it is fine. My cue action does the work and all of my preparation throughout the years does the work. I enjoy it.

"I played on Monday and I've been twiddling my thumbs for a few days. It is the what if's. It is horrible and I hate it.

"I thought it was a lot better than round one and if you improve gradually round by round then that is a recipe for success."

Nottingham potter Holt secured his quarter-final date against Wilson with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Jak Jones, the man Wilson beat in the final to win the world title in May.

Friday night's last eight clash starts at 7pm, and is being broadcast live on BBC iPlayer or via the Red Button.