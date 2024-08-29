Kyren Wilson won the Xi'an Grand Prix in China

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson admitted he went 'a bit off the rails' after his stunning World Championship success in May - but his success in the Xi'an Grand Prix in China this week proves he is back on track.

In his first competitive match following his Crucible success over Jak Jones, Wilson was thrashed 6-0 by Zhou Yuelong at the Shanghai Masters in July, but he bounced back to top form in the historic city of Xi’an in China’s Shaanxi Province.

After seeing off Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 in the last four, Wilson went on to battle past Judd Trump in a tense final, eventually winning 10-8 to claim the trophy and the £177,000 top prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the seventh career ranking title for the Barratts-based player, and he has now moved ahead of the likes of Ken Doherty, Stuart Bingham, Stephen Maguire and Ali Carter on the all-time list.

And he will be aiming to make that eight wins when he takes part in the new Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters tournament that begins this weekend.

The winners’ cheque for that one is a massive £500,000 – the same as the World Championship – with Wilson being handed a bye until round five along with the rest of the world’s top 16.

It means Wilson, who is currently enjoying a family break in Dubai, won't start his campaign in Green Halls in Riyadh until next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his win over Trump, Wilson said: "I tried to stay as resilient as possible.

"Neither of us played our best but it was great to be a part of the final in front of a packed house.

"Having lost 6-0 to Zhou Yuelong in Shanghai, I am so glad to have come here and proved why I am World Champion. I just kept pushing and trying to get over the line first.

"I know I need to start challenging and lifting more of these trophies because Judd is a long way ahead of me in terms of ranking titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I get the chance to beat him in a final I have to make it count."

Wilson's life has been something of a whirlwind since his brilliant world title win in Sheffield, and the 32-year-old admitted he had taken his eye off the snooker balls for a while.

"Since the World Championship I have been trying to search for that high," he said. "I've gone a bit off the rails because I was searching for the wrong high.

"Now I am more focused on the big tournaments because there is so much on offer. I had dreamed of being World Champion since I was six.

"I have reaced the pinnacle but I'm still young and I have a lot more to give."