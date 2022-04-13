Kyren can't wait for the roar of the Crucible crowd

The Kettering snooker star is gearing up for his Betfred World Championship campaign, which begins in the first round next Wednesday (April 20) morning.

Covid-19 restrictions were still playing a part at last year’s tournament but snooker became one of the first indoor sports to welcome a capacity crowd back for the final.

The fan numbers were allowed to grow as the competition continued last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There won't be scenes like this at the Crucible this year as Kettering's Kyren Wilson looks forward to playing in front of a packed house at the Betfred World Championship

But this time, with all restrictions lifted, the famous theatre in Sheffield will be packed out for the majority of the sessions.

Wilson’s recent record at the Crucible is good and he was beaten 17-12 by Shaun Murphy in the semi-finals last year, having reached the final in 2020 when he lost out to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

And the World No.5 is already excited about the prospect of hearing the Crucible roar as the competition gets under way this weekend.

“It’s going to be awesome having a full crowd back,” Wilson said.

“I felt really lucky to be part of it last year when we were one of the first sports to welcome back indoor crowds.

“I think we were the first sport to welcome back a full capacity crowd in the final, which was really special and I was really close to being part of that and experiencing having them all back.