Kettering's Jamie secures third podium of the season

Jamie Perrin on the track at Thruxton. Picture courtesy of Camipix Photography

Kettering’s Jamie Perrin took his third podium finish of the 2021 British GP2 season in Thruxton’s Sprint Race, finishing in second place.

The Spirit Moto Corsa rider had fantastic speed in the dry, qualifying fourth on the overall grid which consists of more powerful Supersport bikes. At stages of the session, he was in provisional pole position.

He then spent much of the Sprint Race in a tremendous battle with the leading two Supersport runners Bradley Perie and Lee Johnston, displaying both stern defence and fierce attack at different stages of the race.

In the end, Perrin just missed out on an overall top three finish in the last few laps (eventually crossing the line fourth) but took a very comfortable second in the GP2 class, finishing behind championship leader Charlie Nesbitt.

Unfortunately, there was to be no repeat result in the feature race. Heavy rain an hour before lights out left the track soaked at the start, which is not Perrin’s preferred track condition.

However, he was still able to bring home a very respectable fourth place finish in GP2.

The results were much needed after an incredibly unfortunate event for the 28-year-old at Brands Hatch the previous week.

There, he had a technical issue forced him to the back of the grid and then red flags cut short charges through the field in both races.

The haul of points scored at Thruxton mean Jamie has regained fourth place in the British GP2 standings. He now sits just seven points behind third-placed Jack Scott.

“Overall it was a positive weekend,” Perrin said.

“I started up the grid for race one but didn’t get a great start. This let Charlie (Nesbitt) get away and I ended up battling with the Supersport bikes.

“I reckon I could’ve gone with Charlie if I hadn’t lost those few seconds at the start.

“We made some changes to the bike that I thought would help us push on for a win in the feature race, but then the rain came and spoiled the party!