Kettering Hockey Club’s men seal promotion and the women are now aiming for the title

The men’s first team secured their spot as the best-placed second-placed team without playing in Division 2NW of the East Area League after Cambridge University conceded the scheduled fixture last weekend.

The men conclude their season on Saturday when they host Cambridge City Vets.

It was a tough day for the other men’s teams as the seconds were beaten 9-0 by St Neots, the thirds went down 1-0 to St Neots 3rd and the fourths lost 4-0 at St Neots 2nd.

But with the men now up, the ladies will be hoping to finish their campaign as Division 2NW champions after maintaining their one-point lead at the top in the penultimate game of the season.

Ellie Darnell opened the scoring against Cambridge Nomads off a rebound from a short corner and that lead was doubled thanks to Issy Higgs’ cracking shot from the top of the D.

And it was 4-0 before half-time as Ilana Jacobs struck the third before Higgs was on target again.

That advantage was strengthened when Rose Starsmore-Young made it 5-0.

But poor game management in the final 20 minutes allowed Nomads to score three goals and when the final whistle arrived, there was a sense of relief.

But Kettering did what they needed to do and one more win in the final game of the season at Cambridge South 3rd will confirm them as champions.

