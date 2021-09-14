How you can vote for Wollaston's golden girl Maisie to be named Paralympian of the Year

Maisie Summers-Newton.

Wollaston swimming sensation Maisie Summers-Newton has been nominated for the National Lottery Paralympian of the Year award after her Tokyo triumph.

The 19-year-old smashed world records on her journey to winning two gold medals at her first ever Paralympic Games this summer.

Northampton Swimming Club’s star won her first gold and broke the world record on August 26 in the women’s SM6 200m individual medley.

And she followed that with a second gold two days later in the women’s SB6 100m breaststroke.

Inspired by watching Ellie Simmonds compete at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, Maisie marked her debut in 2019 at the World Para Swimming Championships by winning a medal of each colour.

Wollaston’s golden girl now holds seven golds, five silvers and four bronzes in national and international swimming events.

She's received incredible support from those at home - with people gathering in a club to cheer her on to victory and villagers lining the streets to welcome her home.

Now, you can show your support for Maisie by voting for her as the National Lottery Paralympian of the Year.

She's up against nine other stars including Dame Sarah Storey and boccia winner David Smith.