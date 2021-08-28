Wollaston's Maisie Summers-Newton wins her SECOND gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Maisie Summers-Newton.

A paralympic swimmer from Wollaston has won her second gold medal of the Toyko 2020 games.

Maisie Summers-Newton lead from the off and hung on to the lead throughout the SB6 100M breaststroke at the race this morning (August 28).

The 19-year-old recorded a time of 1:32:34 and set a new Paralympic record after qualifying for the final with the fastest heat time.

Teammate from Northampton Swimming Club, Ellie Simmons, finished the final in fourth place.

This is Maisie's second gold of the games after she won gold and broke the world record in the SM6 200m individual medley final on Thursday morning (August 26).

Following her earlier success, Maisie friends, family the whole of Wollaston celebrated in style.