GOLD! Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton from Wollaston grabs glory in Paralympics
The swimmer has set a new world record!
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:41 am
Updated
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 10:42 am
The teenager from Wollaston secured an impressive victory in the SM6 200m individual medley final on Thursday morning, breaking the world record in the process.
The 19-year-old Northampton Swimming Club ace produced a stunning performance to see off the challenge of Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, having hit the front halfway through the race.
Summers-Newton's GB team-mate Ellie Simmonds was fifth.
