Emotional homecoming for Wollaston's golden girl Maisie Summers-Newton

Huge crowds turned out to welcome Maisie home in Wollaston last night. Credit: Callie Scully.

Villagers lined the streets of Wollaston last night (Saturday) to welcome home double Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton.

The 19-year-old swimming sensation arrived home at about 9pm to find huge crowds celebrating her two gold medals at the Tokyo games.

The former Wollaston School pupil and Northampton Swimming Club ace romped home in the SM6 200m individual medley final on August 26, breaking the world record in the process.

A delighted Maisie Summers-Newton on the podium.

And she backed that up two days later by claiming victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

Proud mum Laura Summers, who picked Maisie up from the airport, said well-wishers had lined the streets from the roundabout on the edge of the village to clap her in.

She said: "When we turned into our street it was rammed. We drove down and had to dump the car!

"It was amazing and we were all shocked at how crazy it was.

Pia, Laura and Boe - Maisie Summers-Newton's mum and sisters celebrate her victory

"I had warned her that some people were going to clap her in but it was on another level and quite overwhelming, but in a good way."

A tired and jetlagged Maisie shed a few tears and showed off her medals to the crowd before heading to bed.

Laura added: "I've never seen anything like it, it was unreal.

"I think they are just so proud of her.

"She is from here, she has grown up here and now she's achieved this."

Mum Laura, sisters Pia and Boe and grandad Jeff had gathered with family members and friends at their Wollaston home to watch Maisie fulfil her childhood dream last week.