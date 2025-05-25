Harrison says Northants will have to 'play the long game' as they target victory

Saif Zaib finished with a career-best score of 159 for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire

Calvin Harrison says Northants are going to have to 'play the long game' as they target victory in their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire at Wantage Road.

The County have very much had the better of the opening two days' play, compiling a big 469 in their first innings, with Saif Zaib hitting a career-high 159, and then reducing the visitors to 156 for four in reply at the close of play on Saturday.

The late dismissals of Cameron Bancroft (60) and Miles Hammond (51), with Harrison getting the latter to add to the earlier scalp of Ollie Price, saw Gloucester slide from 152 for two.

But the on-loan leg-spinner knows he and his team-mates have got a lot more graft to do if they are to conjure up a second win of the season.

Gloucestershire go into Sunday's day three trailing by a whopping 313, still needing a further 164 runs to avoid the follow-on, but it is a wicket that isn't offering too much assistance to the bowlers.

“It was a good day – nice to finish with a couple of wickets and get them four down," said Harrison, who hit a career-best 63 to help Northants to their imposing total.

"It’ll be a big day on Sunday so we’ve got to work hard and try to keep that momentum.

“The pitch is offering a little bit to the right-handers and hopefully to lefties that rough keeps grinding away.

"We need to be really patient and play the long game, it’s not offering a huge amount for the seamers at this stage."

Harrison has been a big hit at Northants following his loan move from Notts, and that has not only been with the ball in his hand, but also with the bat as well, with his 63 to second half-century he has scored for the club.

“It’s nice to feel some form with the bat," he admitted. "I’ve been working hard on all facets of the game and I'm feeling confident – hopefully it can keep going that way.

“It’s been awesome for Notts to allow me to come here and keep the game time ticking over, it’s all played out really nicely.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopefully we can finish with another win.”

Gloucestershire's Aussie skipper Bancroft knows he and his team are going to have to dig in if they are to stay in the game on Sunday, but he has been pleased with his team to date.

"It was hard work, we obviously had to graft really hard to take the remaining wickets we needed," said the former Test opener.

"The wicket has probably become a lot more placid and Northamptonshire played nicely, but I’m really happy with our efforts.

“We fought hard and we’d like to be a couple less down, but hopefully we go as big as we can in this first innings, I think that’ll be really important.

“It’s always nice when the nightwatchman hangs around and gets some, so hopefully Matty (Taylor) can do that. The guys to come are all batting really well so we just need to build some big partnerships.

“Definitely for the left-handers there’s a lot more rough there. Miles (Hammond) faced a few balls that spat a bit and bounced and spun a little bit and as the game goes on that’s going to come more into it.”

Play on day three on Sunday is due to start at 11am.

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky