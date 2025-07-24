CRICKET SPECIAL: Saints beat rain and big rivals in title battle, Loddington pull clear

Not much doubt about that one... wicket-taking action from the Northants Cricket League Division 10 clash between Kettering Town IVs and Grange Park. (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Northampton Saints beat the rain as well as title rivals Barby to open up a 15-point gap at the top of Northants Cricket League Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A shortened game saw Barby post 135 all out in 26.5 overs at Birchfield Road East, collapsing from 70 for one.

Jake Baldwin was the pick of the Saints attack, taking four for 23, while there were two wickets apiece for Jacob Peaks and Liam Bligh. For Barby, Will Hamilton top scored with 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints then got home at 137 for six in 26.2 overs, with Oliver Hanwell hitting 38 as Matthew Nobes claimed three for 31 and Craig Scott two for 13.

Loddington made the most of their home advantage to win their semi-final in the Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup Finals Day on Sunday. In a low-scoring game, Wollaston posted 82 for eight, with Harry Broome top-scoring with 29 and Martin Prowse taking three for 10). Loddington had a few problems in reply, but got home at 86 for six thanks to 33 from Charles Moore and 27 from Ryan Hawthorn 27 (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Rock-bottom Brixworth upset the odds as they claimed an eight-wicket win over fifth-placed Stony Stratford IIs.

In a match reduced to 20 overs per side, Joseph Sterling claimed three for 20 and Ebin Eldo two for 22 as Stony were restricted to 116 for seven, with Ollie Metcalfe hitting 38.

Benjamin Turner then cracked 47 not out as Brixworth coasted to 117 for two to win with 10 balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loddington & Mawsley are 13 points clear at the top of Division One after they claimed a 31-run victory over Weekley & Warkton in a rain-affected clash.

Wicket-taking action from the Northants Cricket League Division 10 clash between Kettering Town IVs and Grange Park (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

With title rivals Overstone Park seeing their clash at Peterborough Town IIs washed out, Loddington were able to get a 20-over match played and they proved too strong for their visitors.

Charles Moore hammered 81 from 46 balls and Josh Plowright 78 not out from 53 deliveries as Loddington posted 182 for two.

Weekley were cruising at 113 without loss in reply, but once openers Jacob Palmer (58) and Josh Martin (49) were dismissed the wheels came off and they were bowled out for 151 - losing 10 wickets for just 38 runs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon West took four for 21 for Loddington, with Ben Roberts claiming three for 19. Overstone will have an immediate chance to regain top spot this weekend though, as the pair meet at the Mike Clarke Oval in what could be a title decider on Saturday.

Action from Loddington's Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup Finals Day win over Wollaston on Sunday (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

It was a good day for Burton Latimer in Division Five - and they didn't even have a fixture.

The leaders sat out last Saturday's round of games, but stayed clear at the top as nearest rivals Kettering IIs' clash at Raunds Town was rained off without a ball being bowled.

MK Air took advantage of that to move up to second, but still 23 points adrift of Latimer, as they saw off Wellingborough Town IIs by two wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a match reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain, Borough made 134 for eight with Hiten Mistry top-scoring with 38.

Wollaston hit out during their T20 defeat to Loddington & Mawsley (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

MK were then reeling at 34 for five, but recovered to win at 135 for seven with an over to spare thanks to 61 not out from S Pilla. Qaseem Dawlatzai claimed four for 27 for Borough.

Elsewhere in the same division, rock-botton Finedon Dolben IIIs claimed a rare win, seeing off Willoughby by four wickets in a low-scoring game.

Aaron Nicholson snared four for 19 and Thomas Minney three for 22 as Willoughby were rushed out for 87 in 21 overs, and Finedon then got home, with a few scares, at 89 for six.

Opener Andy Daniels top scored with 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrapston Yellow extended their lead at the top of the NCL Midweek Women's League with a three-wicket win over second-placed Kettering Town.

The win means Thrapston are now 32 points clear with only two more rounds of matches to play.

Louise Billington retired on 35 not out and Michelle Tanser hit 25 as Kettering posted 125 in their 20 overs, with Annie Thurbon taking two for 14 and Grace Owen two for 24.

Thurbon then retired on 35 not out in reply for Thrapston, with Beth Talbot making 23 and Owen 22 not out as Thrapston got over the line at 126 for four in the 16th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanser was on song with the ball for Kettering, taking three for 19.

Third-placed Thrapston Green were involved in a thrilling tie with Northampton Saints.

Saisha Ranina hit 45 not out and Isla Gray an unbeaten 40 as Saints made 105 for six, with C Bettles claiming two for 10.

Thrapston then replied with an identical score, claiming a single off the final ball to secure the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Hancock was the pick of the Saints bowlers as she snared three for 19, while A Lague top-scored for Thrapston with 25.

​

Results

Wednesday, July 16

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben 102-2 (T Armitage 35rno, E Allan 2-12) beat Haddon 100 all out (E Dixon 36, G Mears 2-10, T Armitage 2-14) by five wickets

Horton House Blue 35 all out (Hailey Mitchell 2-2, Isla McRae 2-4) lost to Old 150-3 (Harriet Dent 33, Hailey Mitchell 28, Hannah Culverhouse 27no) by 115 runs

Irthlingborough Town 128-3 (L Griffiths 36rno, B Nunley 35rno, S Shorey 2-26) beat Brixworth 14-4 (A Ayling 2-14) by 114 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Saints 105-6 (S Ranina 45no, I Gray 40no, C Bettles 2-10) tied with Thrapston Green 105-6 (A Lague 25, L Hancock 3-19)

Overstone Park 143-4 (A Flaunty 38rno, S Mc Laughlin 30, E Holmes 2-21) beat Horton House Red 115 all out (C Hawksworth 36rno, A Brown 2-15, J Reeve 2-20, A Flaunty 2-25) by 28 runs

Thrapston Yellow 126-4 (Annie Thurbon 35rno, Michelle Tanser 3-19) beat Kettering Town 125 all out (Louise Billington 35rno, Michelle Tanser 25, Annie Thurbon 2-14, Grace Owen 2-24) by three wickets

Saturday, July 19

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship Finals Day (at Geddington CC): All matches postponed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 132-9 (N White 52, J Steggles 4-16) lost to Wollaston 214-8 (H Robinson 83, R Mehmi 70, S Cole 7-28) by 82 runs

Loddington & Mawsley 182-2 (Charles Moore 81, Josh Plowright 78no) beat Weekley & Warkton 151 all out (Jacob Palmer 58, Josh Martin 49, Simon West 4-21) by 31 runs

All other matches cancelled

Division Two: Brixworth IIs 117-2 (Benjamin Turner 47no) beat Stony Stratford IIs 116-7 by eight wickets

Northampton Saints 137-6 (Shravan Bhat 41) beat Barby 135 all out (Jake Baldwin 4-23) by four wickets All other matches cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three: Old Northamptonians IIs 84-4 beat Bowden 80-9 by six wickets All other matches cancelled

Division Four: Cogenhoe 115-9 (Henry Swallow 65no, Sonu Yadav 4-12) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 187-9 (Zac Julyan 49, Rajiv Raval 48) by 72 runs

Thurleigh 172-8 (Rob Pryor 56) beat New Bradwell 132-9 by 40 runs

All other matches cancelled

Division Five: Finedon Dolben IIIs 89-6 beat Willoughby 87 all out (Aaron Nicholson 4-19) by four wickets

Long Buckby 174-7 beat Bugbrooke 103 all out by 71 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Air 135-8 (S Pilla 61no, 4-27) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 134-8 by two wickets

North Crawley 129-1 (D Borrow 63) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 128-7 (D Johnson 50) by nine wickets Raunds Town v Kettering Town IIs - cancelled

Division Six: Barby IIs 164-2 (Chey Manzella 85, Adam Shay 40) (Dimuthu Fernando 70no) beat S & L Corby IIs 161-6 by three runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 65 all out (Jabran Mehmood 4-1) lost to Mears Ashby 217-5 (Babar Khan 97, Greg Reis 51, Kamran Muhammad 45) by 152 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekley & Warkton IIs 154-8 (A Dalziel 50) beat Desborough Town IIs 150-7 by two wickets

All other matches cancelled

Division Seven: New Bradwell IIs 80 all out (David York 5-11) lost to Kettering Town IIIs 185-3 (Aditya Sharma 103, Bethany Ascott 48no) by 105 runs

Yelvertoft 175-6 (R Saayman 78, G White 61) beat Irthlingborough Town IIs 114 all out (A Howes 4-25) by 61 runs

All other matches cancelled

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 160-5 (B Alexander 72no) beat Wellingborough OGs IIs 155-7 (J Walker 46) by five runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 237-4 (Joe Woolley 76no, Finley Small 51, Liam Fitzgerald 41no) beat Braunston Paddox 138-8 by 99 runs All other matches cancelled

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 98-6 beat Heyford IIs 95-7 (Gareth Edlington 50, Ben Packman 4-10) by four wickets All other matches cancelled

Division 10: Kettering Town IVs 113 all out (D Goodwin 41, S Kazmi 5-20) lost to Grange Park 114-2 (J Hill 54no, R Kizhakkeveetil 40no) by eight wickets

Towcestrians IIs 107 all out (Cameron Calvert 6-24) lost to Finedon Dolben IVs 130 all out (William Webb 64, Jacob Smalley 5-17) by 23 runs All other matches cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 11: Mears Ashby IIs 141-8 (Irfan Bhatti 47no, Cameron Simpson 5-36) beat Weldon IIs 111-7 (Will Jones 41no) by 30 runs All other matches cancelled

Division 12: Barby IIIs 183-7 (R Field 47, S Devaney 45, R Field 4-40) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 101 all out (P Beagley 5-32, A Hardbattle 4-12) by 82 runs All other matches cancelled

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 178-5 (John Stretton 83) beat Towcestrians IIIs 91 all out (Steven Spruels 6-15) by 87 runs

All other matches cancelled

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs 83-9 (Oliver Green 4-15) lost to Great Oakley IIIs 123-6 by 40 runs

All other matches cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 15: Grange Park IIs 40-4 beat Rushton IIs 39 all out by six wickets

All other matches cancelled ​

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions 193 all out (S Hussain 53) beat Wroxton 96 all out by 97 runs Kings Sutton v Byfield - Kings Sutton conceded Syresham 169-9 (Sam Rowe 43, Will Connor 4-26) beat Sibford 102 all out by 67 runs Thornborough 104-6 beat Finmere 101-6 (Ian Chapman 4-13) by four wickets Woodford Halse v Evenley - cancelled

​

XLC Print Studio's Division One: All matches cancelled

​

Division Two: Byfield IIs 177-6 (Josh Eyles 51no) beat Woodford Halse IIs 153-5 (Awaes Amjad 62no) by 24 runs Preston Bissett 143-9 lost to Thornborough IIs 146-6 by four wickets Wroxton IIs 131-5 (Waseem Naseer 60) beat Syresham IIs 130-9 by five wickets

All other matches cancelled

Sunday, July 20

Northants Cricket League

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup Finals Day (at Loddington CC): Loddington & Mawsley 86-6 (Charles Moore 33, Ryan Hawthorn 27) beat Wollaston 82-8 (Harry Broome 29, Martin Prowse 3-10) by four wickets

Thrapston v MK Air - postponed

Fixtures

Saturday, July 26

Northants Cricket League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance v Geddington; Old Northamptonians v Rushden and Higham Town; Oundle Town v Finedon Dolben; Peterborough Town v Desborough Town; Stony Stratford v Kettering Town

Division One: Brixworth v Irthlingborough Town; Burton Latimer v Wellingborough Town; Haddon v Peterborough Town IIs; Horton House v Wollaston; Overstone Park v Loddington & Mawsley; Thrapston v Weekley & Warkton

Division Two: Barby v Stony Stratford IIs; Brigstock v Earls Barton; Finedon Dolben IIs v Brixworth IIs; Northampton Saints v Oundle Town IIs; Rothwell Town v Wellingborough Indians; Wollaston IIs v Weldon

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Heyford; Great Houghton v Overstone Park IIs; Old v Old Northamptonians IIs; Podington v Sun Hardingstone; Spencer Bruerne v Bowden; Westcroft v Wellingborough OGs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Four: Carrib United v Cogenhoe; Great Oakley v Olney Town; New Bradwell v Northampton Saints IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs; S & L Corby v Thurleigh; Wellingborough Indians IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Kettering Town IIs v Burton Latimer IIs; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Willoughby; Long Buckby v MK Air; North Crawley v Raunds Town

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Westcroft IIs; Geddington IIs v Barby IIs; Mears Ashby v Overstone Park IIIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Thrapston IIs; Towcestrians v S & L IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Old IIs; Irchester v Haddon IIs; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Rushton; Kettering Town IIIs v Horton House IIs; Old Northamptonians IVs v Great Houghton IIs; Yelvertoft v New Bradwell IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Earls Barton IIs v Brixworth IIIs; Gretton v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Olney Town IIs v Braunston Paddox; Wellingborough OGs IIs v North Crawley IIs; Westcroft IIIs v Podington IIs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Rothwell Town IIs; MK Air IIs v Isham; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v Bugbrooke IIs; Stony Stratford IVs v Carrib United IIs; Wollaston IIIs v St Michael's

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Kettering Town IVs; Grange Park v Bold Dragoon IIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Horton House IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Long Buckby IIs; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Towcestrians IIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v St Crispin & Harlestone IVs; Raunds Town IIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v Brigstock IIs; Thrapston IIIs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Weldon IIs v Geddington IIIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Great Oakley IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Barby IIIs; Haddon IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Pytchley v Stony Stratford Vs; S & L Corby IIIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Bugbrooke IIIs; Isham IIs v Burton Latimer IVs; Northampton Saints IVs v Old IIIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Willoughby IIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v S & L Corby IVs; Braunston Paddox IIs v Old Northamptonians Vs; Great Oakley IIIs v Thrapston IVs; Horton House IVs v Yelvertoft IIs; Overstone Park IVs v Kettering Town Vs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs; North Crawley IIIs v Grange Park IIs; Rushton IIs v Weldon IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs

South Northants League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Finmere v Evenley; Sibford v Woodford Halse; Syresham v Banbury Lions; Thornborough v Kings Sutton; Wroxton v Byfield

XLC Print Studios Division One: Castlethorpe v Printers: Evenley IIs v Bodicote; Great Northampton v Maids Moreton; Wardington v Hanslope; Wicken v Chipping Warden

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Thornborough IIs; Brackley IIIs v Syresham IIs; Byfield IIs v Crown; Preston Bissett v Wroxton IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Great Northampton IIs

​

Sunday, July 27

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship Finals Day (at Geddington CC): Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians (10am); Peterborough Town v Rushden & Higham Town (1.15pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup Finals Day (at Loddington CC): Thrapston v MK Air

Winners to play Loddington & Mawsley in final

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Plate Finals Day (at Stoke Bruerne CC): Spencer Bruerne v Weekley & Warkton (10am); Northampton Saints v Wellingborough Town (1.15pm)

​

South Northants League

Division Two T20 KO Cup: Wroxton IIs v Great Northampton IIs (12.30pm)

Wardington Cup: Wroxton v Banbury Lions (4pm)