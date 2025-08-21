CRICKET SPECIAL: Rock-bottom Kettering win again as Finedon edge closer to title

Saints face the camera after their thrilling two-run win over Thrapston Yellow in last week’s Northants Cricket League Women’s Cup Final (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Guven Kooner scored a brilliant 152 as Kettering Town's late-season upturn in form continued in the Northants Cricket League Premier Division as they secured a massive 177-run win over Rushden & Higham Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering remain bottom of the table, but after two wins in two weeks, they now trail second-from-bottom Desborough Town by just three points.

Kooner was in great form as he hit 18 fours and five sixes in his 126-ball knock, with support coming from Alex Churchill-Coleman who made 45 from 33 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total was to prove too many for Rushden to chase, as they were bowled out for just 123, with Om Ganatra bagging five for 34.

Action from Northampton Saints' thrilling two-run win over Thrapston Yellow in last week's Northants Cricket League Women's Cup Final (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Desborough were indebted to 75 from Freddie Ferro as they posted 238 for nine, but it wasn't enough as Jack Bates hit and unbeaten 87 to steer Geddington to a three-wcicket win at 242 for seven.

At the top of the table, reigning champions and leaders Finedon are 32 points clear after they overcame Old Northamptonians by seven wickets at Billing Road.

Jamie Dunk made 65 and Max Vesty 55 as ONs totalled a handy 261 for nine, but a strong batting display from Finedon saw them ease to 263 for three, with significant contributions from Ewan Cox (60), Jordan Strydom (53), Vedant Somal (43), Sean Davis (41) and Drew Brierley (41no).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle had started the day in second, but were beaten by 32 runs by Kislingbury Temperance, and that allowed Peterborough Town to go back into second place after they beat Stony Stratford by 51 runs.

James Esler celebrates reaching three figures for Loddington & Mawsley in their Northants Cricket League Division One win over Wellingborough Town. Esler saw his side to a remarkable victory as he hit an unneaten 153 from just 125 balls (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Josh Smith hit 122 as Peterborough made 319 for seven, with Stony replying with 268 all out, Rowan Carstensen making 79.

With five matches to go there is still all to play for in the race for the Division One title.

Second-placed Overstone Park were four-wicket winners over Brixworth on Saturday to stay hot on the heels of leaders Loddington & Mawsley, who they trail by 11 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Davies took four for 23 and Kunal Patel three for 30 as Brixworth were bowled out for 177, with Alex Lacey making 45.

Saints celebrate a wicket in their 75-run loss to Brigstock in the NCL Division Two (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Overstone were in trouble in reply as they slid to 67 for five, but Alistair McLaughlin's 75 not out from 91 balls saw them home at 178 for six.

Loddington were heavily reliant on James Esler as they stayed top with a three-wicket win over Wellingborough Town, who made 245 for eight in their 50 overs.

Loddington's batters struggled in reply, aside from Esler that is, who went on to make a stunning 153 not out from 125 balls to steer his side over the line at 249 for seven with 13 balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-time leaders Saints dropped to second in Division Two, five points adrift of new top dogs Barby, after they suffered a third loss in four - this time going down by 75 runs at Brigstock.

Lewis Shelton took three for 21 as Brigstock were restricted to 161, but Saints then collapsed from 51 for one to 86 all out, with Ethan Delargy claiming three for 20.

Barby replaced Saints at the top thanks to a six-wicket win at Brixworth IIs

Northampton Saints Women are celebrating after they secured a thrilling two-run win over Thrapston Yellow in last week’s NCL Women’s Cup Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints made an impressive 137 for one in their 20 overs with Isla Gray retiring not out on 39, Zena Cunnington making 29 and Saisha Ranina 21.

Thrapston then got so close, but were bowled out for 135 with two balls left, with Annie Thurbon hitting 36.

Honor Austin took three for 14 for Saints.

Results

S​aturday, August 16

​Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 238-9 (Freddie Ferro 75) lost to Geddington 242-7 (Jack Bates 87no) by three wickets

Finedon Dolben 263-3 (Ewan Cox 60, Jordan Strydom 53, Vedant Somal 43, Sean Davis 41, Drew Brierley 41no) beat Old Northamptonians 261-9 (Jamie Dunk 65, Max Vesty 55) by seven wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle Town 130 all out lost to Kislingbury Temperance 162 all out by 32 runs

Peterborough Town 319-7 (Josh Smith 122, Sulaiman Saleem 61) beat Stony Stratford 268 all out (Rowan Carstensen 79, Charlie Oldershaw 49) by 51 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 123 all out (O Ganatra 5-34) lost to Kettering Town 300 all out (G Kooner 152, A Churchill-Coleman 45) by 177 runs

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 77 all out lost to Horton House 78-0 by 10 wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loddington & Mawsley 249-7 (J Esler 153no) beat Wellingborough Town 245-8 (R Arnold 65, S West 5-32) by three wickets

Overstone Park 178-6 (Alistair Mclaughlin 75no, Fraser Bennett 4-44) beat Brixworth 177 all out (J Esler 45, Adam Davies 4-23) by four wickets

Thrapston 281 all out (G Johnson 71, T Phillips 40no, C Harrison 4-38) beat Burton Latimer 264 all out (Y Mendis 56, C Harrison 53) by 17 runs

Weekley & Warkton 290-6 (S Darbar 102, B Ganesan 49, M Evans 4-49) beat Peterborough Town IIs 273 all out (J Workman 97, J Palmer 65, A Napier 45) by 17 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wollaston 217-4 (Harry Broome 59no) beat Haddon 214-7 (Lachlan Simpson 69) by six wickets

Division Two: Brigstock 161 all out beat Northampton Saints 86 all out by 75 runs

Brixworth IIs 264 all out (Chaitanya Mehta 81, Joseph Sterling 58) lost to Barby 265-4 (Finlay Miles 96, Will Hamilton 65, Mathew Nobes 43) by six wickets

Earls Barton 148 all out (L Cummins 4-33) beat Weldon 108 all out (J Mclellan 52, N Poulose 5-19) by 40 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell Town 252-7 (Richard Panter 58, Hassan Farhat 44, Bruce Jaftha 40) lost to Finedon Dolben IIs 253-8 (Danidu Hewage 72, Elliott West 52) by two wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 273-8 (Ausman Ginai 55, Rohit Kutemate 41) beat Wollaston IIs 272-8 (Mark Carter 75, Steve Musgrave 51, Lewis North-Row 45, Aryan Acharya 4-63) by two wickets

Wellingborough Indians 126-2 (N Patel 52no, B Patel 47no) beat Oundle Town IIs 121 all out (N Patel 44) by eight wickets

Division Three: Bowden 185-8 (Francis Finnemore 47, Alex Frith 41) beat Wellingborough OGs 183-8 (Faz Shah 58) by two wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heyford 97-3 beat Podington 95 all out (James Edwards 7-33) by seven wickets

Old 194-9 (Jamie Denny 45) lost to Bold Dragoon 196-5 (Tom Drake 55, Syed Ali Naqi 54) by five wickets

Old Northamptonians IIs 48-2 beat Overstone Park IIs 45 all out (A Nasir 6-6) by eight wickets

Spencer Bruerne 133 all out (Alex Holmes 53, Kieran Lane 6-18) lost to Great Houghton 178-9 (Ben Mousley 81, Charlie Higham 4-26) by 45 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun Hardingstone 49 all out (Aamir Butt 5-15, Habib Ullah 5-29) lost to Westcroft 290-7 (Naeem Khan 116, Sabir Beharami 89, Dan Bowmer 4-62) by 241 runs

Division Four: Cogenhoe 270 all out (Henry Swallow 53, Julian Barford 48) lost to Wellingborough Indians IIs 318-7 (Sunil Semplay 109, Jiga Patel 54, Pranav Sathya 51, Amit Patel 44no) by 48 runs

Great Oakley 203 all out (Sam Smith 42no, Jay Manson 40, Safraz Hussain 6-43) lost to Carrib United 231-7 (Ming Hestic 97, Germane Ebanks 51, Muhammad Junaid 41) by 28 runs

New Bradwell 300-5 (N Akram 114, R Alam 65, Z Wade 55) beat S & L Corby 230 all out (R Alderson 80, C Wade 4-46) by 70 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Saints IIs 261-6 (Finley Shelton 114no) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 259-8 (W Moss 72, K Ranina 55) by four wickets

Olney Town 219-5 (H Warren 68no, D Modhwadia 42) beat Thurleigh 100 all out (S Keeping 4-26) by 119 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone 240-6 beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 239 all out (Matthew Wildman 63, Toby Webbley 53no, Connor Flaunty 49) by four wickets

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs 206 all out (Leo Sewell 69, David Hood 40) lost to MK Air 238-9 (Prasanna Chandran 88, Vinodh Kumar 47, Sree Vatsan 41) by 32 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finedon Dolben IIIs 250-8 (A Sivarupan 59, W Webb 40) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 121 all out (A Denton 5-9) by 129 runs

Kettering Town IIs 156 all out (Bethany Ascott 45, Martin Webb 4-29) lost to North Crawley 225-8 (Anup Ghosh 56, John Collings 41, Kunal Puri 40, Suraj Dholakia 4-33) by 69 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 236-7 (Joe Carter 81) beat Bugbrooke 230-8 (Mobushar Khawaja 66, Afaq Babar 54) by three wickets

Willoughby 190-9 (C Roberts 50no, A Velayudhan 4-27) beat Long Buckby 186 all out by one wicket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Six: Barby IIs 234-8 (Thilak Satyanarayana 63no, Chey Manzella 49) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 238-2 (Mitchell Jimes 118, Stephen Goodman-Smith 59) by eight wickets

Geddington IIs 130 all out lost to Mears Ashby 132-4 (Kamran Muhammad 47) by six wickets

Overstone Park IIIs v Desborough Town IIs - Desborough conceded

S & L Corby IIs 168 all out (Warnakulasuriya Rodrigo 93, Charlie MacDonald 51, Tim Sawford 4-18) beat Thrapston IIs 98 all out (Graeme Robinson 4-19) by 70 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towcestrians 226-8 (Daniel Finnis 40) beat Weekley & Warkton 197 all out (Jamie Hart 41) by 29 runs

Westcroft IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs - Westcroft conceded

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 151-9 (Moeez Musa 72) lost to New Bradwell IIs 152-7 (Muhammad Tahir Mahboob 41, Aamir Abbas Malik 4-30) by three wickets

Haddon IIs 153 all out (Benjamin Hardwick 45) lost to Yelvertoft 337-3 (Harihiran Mohan 100no, Ryno Saayman 75, Satya Sanikommu 74, Clayton Gonsalves 41) by 184 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton House IIs 233-7 (Vignesh Sudhakar 68, Craig Reilly 67) beat Old IIs 151 all out (Elliot Cantrell 4-14) by 82 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 178 all out (Jeremy Lines 60, Mark Brown 4-41) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 262 all out (Jack Fleming 78, Jorawar Taggar 4-41) by 84 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 191 all out lost to Bowden IIs 274-4 (Charlie Standley 108, John Lawrence 43, Sam Gomez 42no) by 83 runs

Rushton 248-9 (Liam Kendall 109) beat Irchester 158 all out (Sandeep Parmar 60, Ignatius Williams 5-46) by 90 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 195-7 (Lachie Kerr 55, Shaun Harnett 40no) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 194 all out (Nathan Joshi 44, Jordan Shingler 4-17) by three wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 156-7 beat Olney Town IIs 152 all out (Paul Gallyot 49, Dale Ansell 5-40) by three wickets

North Crawley IIs 277-9 (S Bala 78no, R Athapattu 68, B Dunkley 59) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 276-5 (M Garrett 107, A Pandey 64) by one wicket

Podington IIs 264-8 (Mani Matam 78) beat Brixworth IIIs 221 all out (Oliver Stanbridge 58) by 34 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough OGs IIs 155 all out (O Austin 4-33) lost to Earls Barton IIs 174-8 by 19 runs (L Baish 72)

Westcroft IIIs 116-4 (K Rafique 76no) beat Gretton 112 all out (S Soni 51, S Hussain 6-41) by six wickets

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs 198 all out (R Ghafoor 60) lost to Wollaston IIIs 199-5 (D Hodson 77, G Terry 46no) by five wickets

Isham 238-4 (Dan Barton 90no, Adnan Akbar 41) beat Rothwell Town IIs 236-8 (Stephen O'Brien 85, Thomas Kilsby 65, Conor Barton 4-47) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Air IIs 176 all out (Neel Kavali 73, Surya Prakash Kv 45) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 195-6 (Danny Carter 44, Mark Richardson 42, Fahad Ahmed 42) by 19 runs

St Michael's 233 all out (Obadifullah Abid 81, Shafeek Shamsudheen 74, Andrew Gnanseelan 7-47) beat Bugbrooke IIs 127 all out by 106 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 137-1 (T Parsotam 60no) beat Heyford IIs 136 all out (R Pardon 43) by nine wickets

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 162 all out (David Shepherd 59) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 165-5 (Ewan Clee 85no, Oilur Ashfak 41) by five wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Park 214-6 (J Hill 75, J Rust 62, A Sivarupan 4-60) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 206 all out (M Carroll 70, C Calvert 49, S Kazmi 4-37) by eight runs

Horton House IIIs 176-7 (Abhinav Kulur 76) beat Kettering Town IVs 173-8 (Harsh Malik 54, Ian Street 4-38) by three wickets

Long Buckby IIs 75 all out (A Fewtrell 4-14) lost to Towcestrians IIs 78-0 by 10 wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 130-6 (Ben Weatherington 43) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 126 all out (Rohan Weatherington 4-23) by four wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 11: Geddington IIIs 181-7 (J Ironmonger 77no, W Clark 4-42) tied with Northampton Saints IIIs 181-5 (P Austin 77)

Mears Ashby IIs 142 all out (S Khan 4-23, J Browne 4-44) lost to Barton Seagrave 145 all out (J Browne 49, U Bhatti 6-41) by three runs

Raunds Town IIs 151-7 (Ethan Lambe 43no) beat Thrapston IIIs 146-9 (Darren Hall 44no, Darren Hazelton 4-35) by five runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 228 all out (Neil Blackwell 54, Harvey Tew 49) lost to Brigstock IIs 300-4 (Daniel De Choisy 115, George Butler 104no) by 72 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weldon IIs 147-9 (Cameron Simpson 47) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 144 all out (Ian Roberts 63no) by one wicket

Division 12: Barby IIIs 145 all out lost to Great Oakley IIs 286-5 (Aaron Bell 135no, Mitchell Abbott 107) by 141 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 159-9 (David Bek 75no) lost to Haddon IIIs 161-7 (Steve Wakeford 53no) by three wickets

Pytchley 212-7 (Kishor Patel 92) beat Cogenhoe IIs 74 all out (Mike Draper 6-29) by 138 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 210-2 (A Jupp 103no) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 208 all out (N Hassan 111, L Smith 6-45) by eight wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 134 all out (R Patel 41) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 135-8 (Z Wharton 4-19) by two wickets

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 197-6 (Andrew Roper 51, Toby Haxby 46) lost to Northampton Saints IVs 200 all out (Gowtham Sunny 117) by three runs

Bugbrooke IIIs 269-3 (Ed Trafford 103no, Darren Parke 48, Alexander Franklin 43) beat Isham IIs 78 all out (John Chapman 5-34) by 191 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton Latimer IVs 161-9 (Ben Heather 4-44) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 162-4 (Paul Phillips 53no) by six wickets

Towcestrians IIIs 158-6 (Dan Lyon 55, Ollie Drage 53, Yash Sanghani 4-36) beat Willoughby IIs 156 all out (Yash Sanghani 64, Cameron Williams 4-27) by four wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 140 all out (Andrew Brierley 49, Daniel Austin 40, Lewis Hunt 6-13) lost to Old IIIs 203-5 (Nick Riseley 81, Jake Lund 67) by 63 runs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 74 all out (Saurabh Garg 6-26) lost to Braunston Paddox IIs 153-7 (Kurt Shingler 41) by 79 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Oakley IIIs 190-8 (C Perry 120, P Heath 49, R Shipton 5-54) lost to Overstone Park IVs 193-1 (A Bhatt 101no) by nine wickets

S & L Corby IVs 135 all out (S Mathivanan 4-23) lost to Kettering Town Vs 138-6 (E Sellers 47no) by four wickets

Thrapston IVs 213-7 (O Bayliss 50) beat Horton House IVs 209-8 (H Street 55, V Mallipedda 41) by three wickets

Yelvertoft IIs 178-4 (Eshwar Janapareddy 75, Shiva Dainak 50) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 177-9 (David Heathfield 40, Sudheer Manchikalapudi 4-22) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Grange Park IIs - Barton Seagrave conceded

Spencer Bruerne IIIs 205-5 (Brian Darling 53no, Harry Hunt 46) beat Rushton IIs 119 all out (Tim Dale 40no) by 86 runs

Weldon IIIs v Barby IVs - Barby conceded

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 173 all out (Vish Patel 91) lost to MK Air IIIs 319-6 (Sharad Kumar 128, Samik Dandy 106) by 146 runs

​South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield 145 all out lost to Banbury Lions 146-2 (Saim Hussain 70no, Danyal Sadiq 49) by eight wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evenley 127 all out (Syed Naveed 4-31) lost to Wroxton 191-9 (Adnan Ahmed 44) by 64 runs

Finmere 141 all out (Henry Pearson 48) lost to Syresham 294-8 (David Mitson 160, Lewis Linford 80, James Hughff 4-46) by 153 runs

Kings Sutton 62-2 (H Machin 40) beat Woodford Halse 61 all out (R Omar 5-19) by eight wickets

Sibford 265-7 (Alex Beaumont-Dark 112, Edward Frape 57) lost to Thornborough 269-4 (Harish Krishnamurthy 109no, Nick Chapman 83) by six wickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote 165 all out (M Desborough 66) beat Wicken 115 all out (S Barlow 4-20) by 50 runs

Chipping Warden 232-6 (J Coyne 83, K Manley 52) beat Castlethorpe 194 all out (S Brightwell 46, D Ward 43) by 38 runs

Great Northampton 47-3 beat Wardington 44 all out (Vipin Raj Vijaya 7-19) by seven wickets

Hanslope 159 all out (Will Marsh 66) lost to Maids Moreton 199-7 (David Wise 67, Arun Rajaraman 46) by 40 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Printers 59 all out (David Walker 4-10) lost to Evenley IIs 62-2 by eight wickets

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs 100-2 (Faizan Ahmed 46no) beat Brackley IIIs 99 all out (Ayaan Ahmed 6-18) by eight wickets

Syresham IIs v Crown - Syresham conceded

Thornborough IIs 226-5 (SSmith 58no, S Wadhwa 49no) lost to Byfield IIs 229-5 (J Eyles 106no)by five wickets

Woodford Halse IIs 167 all out (Danish Ali Mehboob 57, Michael Robertson 4-10) lost to Preston Bissett 258-5 (Luke Page 79no, Aditya Bose-Mandal 52no) by 91 runs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wroxton IIs 220 all out (Jignesh Patel 79, Waseem Naseer 71, Jinsu Varkey Varghese 4-24) lost to Great Northampton IIs 257-7 (Ajimon Alex 56, Renjith Remesh 55) by 37 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, August 23

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Desborough Town; Geddington v Rushden and Higham Town; Kettering Town v Peterborough Town: Old Northamptonians v Kislingbury Temperance; Stony Stratford v Oundle Town

Division One: Burton Latimer v Overstone Park; Haddon v Thrapston; Horton House v Brixworth; Irthlingborough Town v Loddington & Mawsley; Peterborough Town IIs v Wollaston; Wellingborough Town v Weekley & Warkton

Division Two: Barby v Finedon Dolben IIs; Brixworth IIs v Wellingborough Indians; Northampton Saints v Rothwell Town; Oundle Town IIs v Earls Barton; Weldon v Stony Stratford IIs: Wollaston IIs v Brigstock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Three: Great Houghton v Old; Heyford v Old Northamptonians IIs; Overstone Park IIs v Bowden; Podington v Bold Dragoon; Wellingborough OGs v Sun Hardingstone; Westcroft v Spencer Bruerne

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Olney Town; Old Northamptonians IIIs v St Crispin & Harlestone; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v New Bradwell; S & L Corby v Great Oakley; Thurleigh v Northampton Saints IIs: Wellingborough Indians IIs v Carrib United

Division Five: Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Bugbrooke; Long Buckby v Kettering Town IIs; MK Air v Willoughby; North Crawley v Wellingborough Town IIs; Raunds Town v Burton Latimer IIs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Mears Ashby; Overstone Park IIIs v Barby IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v Towcestrians; Stony Stratford IIIs v S & L Corby IIs; Thrapston IIs v Westcroft IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Geddington IIs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; Irchester v Irthlingborough Town IIs; New Bradwell IIs v Haddon IIs: Old IIs v Great Houghton IIs; Rushton v Horton House IIs; Yelvertoft v Old Northamptonians IVs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v North Crawley IIs; Burton Latimer IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Braunston Paddox; Earls Barton IIs v Westcroft IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Podington IIs; Olney Town IIs v Gretton

Division 10: Grange Park v Long Buckby IIs

Division 13: Old IIIs v Brixworth IVs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs v Thrapston IVs; S & L Corby IVs v Braunston Paddox IIs

South Northants League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Finmere; Byfield v Evenley; Kings Sutton v Sibford; Thornborough v Syresham; Wroxton v Woodford Halse

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Castlethorpe v Maids Moreton; Evenley IIs v Wicken; Great Northampton v Hanslope; Printers v Chipping Warden; Wardington v Bodicote

Division Two: Brackley IIIs v Great Northampton IIs; Crown v Thornborough IIs; Preston Bissett v Byfield IIs; Syresham IIs v Banbury Lions IIs; Woodford Halse IIs v Wroxton IIs