Burton Latimer racer Abbz comes through tough return with pride

Abbz Thomas

Two years on from a life changing accident at the same venue, Burton Latimer racer Abbz Thomas returned to Thruxton.

Her usual bad luck kicked in with qualifying, completing only three laps before a technical failure halted the session.

But Thomas qualified at least somewhere on the back row and in the first race carved her way up to 17th in 10 laps, loving her SymCirrus Motorsport Kawasaki.

This put her further up the grid for race two.

She made progress and got into a battle for 15th but with her front tyre shot and folding, the Wilson Browne Solicitors backed rider brought it home and just lost out over the line.

Her efforts were certainly appreciated by dad Steffan, given her history with the circuit.

“Seventeenth and sixteenth doesn’t sound so great but we couldn’t be prouder of our Abbz,” he said.

“Two years on from a life changing accident there and the first time back, it’s hard to imagine the courage it took to line up on that grid.

“It was only after the races she admitted just how anxious she was about going back there, but the way she dealt with it has been one of the proudest moments so far.

“Thank you all for kind messages of support, and to those who really know what she went through and, to be frank still is.