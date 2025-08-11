It was another gold medal victory with an outstanding performance, and a new National Championship record for the Under 17 Men's discus thrower, Moyo Stumpenhusen, on Sunday 10 August 2025.

This year's England Athletics Age Group & Junior Para Championships took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, from 8 to 10 August. Powered by Citroen, the competition saw hundreds of U15 and U17 competitors across various field and track disciplines, from all over the country participating. England Athletics reported 'flashes of world class brilliance' at the 3 day event, which saw six championship record-breaking performances.

One of the flashes and record breaking performances came from none other than Rugby & Northampton's Moyo Stumpenhusen, the sensational 16 year-old athlete, who remains, (by an astonishing 11m gap) UK's #1 in his age group category, and 2nd the All Time. Competing in the Under17 Men's discus against 16 of the country's best throwers, including the legendary late Geoff Capes' grandson, Lawson Capes (who himself won gold in the U17 Shot Put competition the previous day), Moyo once again launched out a powerful 61.12m throw to become the national champion. Not only that, he also managed to break the previous national championship record of 60.62.

This is just one more record to add to the long list of records that the young and superbly talented athlete has broken this season. At the press conference following the competition, Moyo confirmed that he now has his eyes set on the only record which seems to have eluded him thus far - the U17 All Time Record, currently held by Nick Percy at 62.96m. With his current PB of 62.37m, being his exceptional performance at Pickering International earlier in the year (another record he comfortably broke), it is safe to say that this goal is perfectly achievable for the young man. He also confirmed that a lot of work goes into his training, including throwing training sessions 2 to 3 times a week, sometimes 4, and weight lifting sessions in the gym 5 to 6 days a week.

Moyo Stumpenhusen is definitely an outstanding, and disciplined athlete who is not afraid to put in the consistency and hard work required to remain at the top of his game. It is always a pleasure to watch him compete, and the future is certainly bright for this young man.