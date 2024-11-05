Kettering Rugby Football Club Ladies: New and Experienced players wanted
Wanting to get back into rugby, or some sort of team sport? Then why not give rugby a go! A great way to get fit, socialise and get outdoors and have some time for yourself and the things you enjoy doing with a supportive friendly group of women. This is a terrific opportunity to socialise with the squad and at the same time make a difference to yourself with some fitness and learn a new sport.
Exciting news
We will be starting Ladies Training on Thursday, 7th November 7:30pm - 8:30pm social in the bar afterwards.
New Players Wanted!18 + Women’s Senior Team Kettering Rugby Football Club Recruiting for 24/25 and beyond…. KRFC- is looking to form a Senior Women’s side. Already having a strong and exciting Junior Girls section, we are now looking to develop this into the formation of a senior team. With quality coaching from experienced members, we are able to welcome you back to the sport or provide suitable training for first timers who wish to give it a go!
- We will be looking to put on taster sessions, training sessions and socials based around the team, but we need you!
- Rugby provides a vast range of benefits from fitness to wellbeing and social friendship. Why not give us a try? Why choose KRFC?• Inclusive community-based club• Vibrant social set up• Stand out grounds and facilities• Existing female youth sides looking to continue their journey as Senior KRFC players with likeminded players.
NEW & EXPERIENCED PLAYERS WELCOMED
What are you waiting for? Come and give it a go, everyone is welcome!Message or Email us for more [email protected]