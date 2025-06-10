Kettering Arrows hits the bullseye with packed-out launch event

Young Arrows in action.

Youth darts club hailed a success as families connect, friendships form, and local pro ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans made a surprise appearance.

Kettering Arrows, the new inclusive youth darts club for neurodivergent young people and those with social anxiety, officially launched on Monday night with a buzzing event at Burton Latimer Band Club — and it’s already being hailed as a huge success by families and supporters. (Registration for the club is already closed, for now, but there is a growing waiting list.)

Over two dozen children aged 8–17 turned up, many accompanied by parents, for an evening of casual darts, socialising, and community-building. The session was kept informal to help everyone ease in — no competition, just fun, practice, and a chance to settle into the new surroundings. Local sponsors Games Room and Julie J Miller were also in attendance,

but the biggest surprise of the night came from special guest ‘Rapid’ Ricky Evans, local PDC darts professional, who spent an hour chatting with the players, signing autographs, and posing for photos.

Staff, players and Ricky Evans gather for a group photo at the Kettering Arrows opening night.

A happy parent said - “Archie can't believe it's every week -he really enjoyed it.”

“What started as a simple idea over a glass of wine with a friend, has grown into something truly special” - said Founder Emma Atkins

The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, with many parents expressing their appreciation for the safe, judgment-free environment the club has created. Two mums in particular shared how the club has already brought them a sense of community: “We’d never met before, but within minutes we were chatting about our kids and how amazing it is to find a space where they can just be themselves,” one mum said. “Now we’ve got something to look forward to every Monday too.”

The club, which is run entirely by volunteers and supported by local sponsors, aims to help young people build confidence, improve social skills, and discover the joy and focus of darts — all while making new friends.

The evening concluded with a group photo featuring all the players, staff, and Ricky Evans — a perfect snapshot of a very special start.

For more information about Kettering Arrows or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, email [email protected].