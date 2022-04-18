We're only focused on ourselves, says Diamonds ace Dolman

Connor Furlong is mobbed by his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team-mates after scoring the second goal in their 2-1 win over Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds head to St Ives Town today for the second part of their Easter weekend double-header knowing that if they better the result of sixth-placed Alvechurch, who travel to champions Banbury United, then a top-five finish will be secured.

Central defender Dolman made his 300th appearance for Diamonds in Saturday’s crucial 2-1 victory over Bromsgrove Sporting at Hayden Road as Will Jones and Connor Furlong grabbed the goals.

That maintained Diamonds’ three-point advantage of Alvechurch, who were 2-0 winners over Lowestoft Town while fourth-placed Rushall Olympic are now just a point ahead of Andy Burgess’ team after they lost 1-0 to Royston Town.

Some will have one eye on results elsewhere this afternoon but experienced Dolman insists everyone with the Diamonds camp are only concentrating on what they need to do.

“We didn’t think about Monday until the game was over on Saturday,” he said.

“We can’t affect what any other team is doing. Alvechurch are on a good run and fair play to them.

“We just have to worry about ourselves. It will be a tough game at St Ives, I believe they won again on Saturday.

“We are focused on ourselves. We will go there full of confidence and we will see what happens.”

Diamonds’ win on Saturday saw them bounce back following the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough Sports in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

And Dolman admitted an “ugly” victory was most welcome as they saw off Bromsgrove.

“The game wasn’t full of quality but we produced the two best moments and they were two fantastic goals,” he added.

“We ground it out. We were ever so disappointed to concede but we got the three points and that’s all that matters at this stage of the season.

“We said on Tuesday after the cup final that we were disappointed and we know we have to win games ugly sometimes, especially at this stage.