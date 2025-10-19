Troubled Poppies invite applications for new boss after Simon Hollyhead 'resignation'

Simon Hollyhead has left his role as first team boss at Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town are on the lookout for a new manager after Saturday night's departure of Simon Hollyhead.

The announcement was made after the team's 4-0 hammering at Redditch United in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

It was a fourth match without a win for Kettering, who have claimed just one win in their past eight fixtures, and the defeat saw them slip to 10th in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Harborough Town, and three points off the play-offs.

Hollyhead had only been in the job since the summer, quitting the Banbury United hot seat to make the move to Latimer Park having been headhunted by the Poppies in the wake of the departure of Richard Lavery at the end of last season.

Hollyhead's reign lasted just 14 matches, in which he claimed six wins in all competitions, and suffered six defeats.

A short statement was issued by the club following the loss at Redditch, which read: "The club can confirm that it has parted ways with Simon Hollyhead with immediate effect.

"The club would like to wish Simon well for his future endeavours."

The club then issued a further statement on Sunday morning, inviting applications to become the Poppies' next first team boss, and also stating that Hollyhead had actually resigned.

The statement read: "Following the resignation of Simon Hollyhead, the club is urgently seeking a new first team manager.

"Applicatuons are to be invited, with a view to the drawing up of a shortlist and interviews taking place as soon as the end of the coming week, and then appointing the successful candidate as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, the club will be speaking with a potential interim first team manager, with regard to then taking charge of the next few games.

"As soon as there are any further developments, the club will update fans through the usual channels."

The Poppies are due back in action on Tuesday night when they make the trip to Hollyhead's former club, Banbury.