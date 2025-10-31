Struggling Doughboys gearing up for crucial Racing Club Warwick showdown

Wellingborough Town's Jack O'Connor hits the bar with a header during his side's 2-0 defeat at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

Wellingborough Town are targeting a first win in seven games as they host Racing Club Warwick at the Dog & Duck on Saturday (ko 3pm).

It has been a testing time for the Doughboys and manager Jake Stone, who haven't won a match since seeing off Mickleover 4-2 back on September 20.

Since then, Borough have lost four times and drawn on three occasions, with the latest setback a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

It was the first time the Doughboys have lost by more than a single goal since going down 2-0 at Boldmere on September 13.

The home side, under new boss Jeremiah Richards, took the lead early in the second half through Ryan Shaw and they then doubled their advantage minutes later through James McGrady.

The Doughboys pressed hard to get back in the game and had a great chance to halve the deficit through Nile Ranger, but the striker sent his effort over the bar from close range.

The defeat saw Sutton Coldfield go above the Doughboys and left them sitting 18th in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, one place and one point above the rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds and the relegation zone.

Saturday's clash with Racing Club is a tricky one for the Doughboys.

The Warwick side are 14th and only three points above Borough, but they are on a very good run of form, having lost just once in their past eight matches.

They are unbeaten in three, and on Saturday were only denied a win against then leaders Belper Town by a stoppage time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

They also recently beat high-flying Corby Town 3-2.