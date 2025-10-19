Steelmen drop out of play-offs as Doughboys and Diamonds are beaten

Nile Ranger made his debut for Wellingborough Town, but the Doughboys were beaten 1-0 at home by Coleshill Town (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

It was a day to forget for the area's teams in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was defeats all round as Corby Town, Wellingborough Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds all came out second best.

The Steelmen's worrying slide in form continued as they went down 3-2 at Racing Club Warwick to drop out of the play-off places and down to seventh place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team took a first-minute lead through Archie Hamp which was cancelled out on nine minutes by Tyrone Lewthwate.

Strikes from James Harding and Hamp again then saw Racing go 3-1 up, and although the Steelmen pulled one back through Jack Noble with 15 minutes remaining, they couldn't force an equaliser.

Wellingborough Town handed a debut to new signing Nile Ranger, but the former Newcastle United man couldn't inspire his new team-mates as the Doughboys were beaten 1-0 at home by Coleshill Town.

The only goal of the game came on 64 minutes from Ben Usher-Shipway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat sees Jake Stone's side slip to 17th in the table, just two points and two places above the relegation zone.

The side immediately below them in 18th are Diamonds, who were beaten 3-0 at leaders Belper Town, with all the goals coming in the second half.

The only team in midweek action is Corby Town, who host Lichfield City at Steel Park on Wednesday night.