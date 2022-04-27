Snedker: AFC Rushden & Diamonds' last two performances weren't good enough

Dean Snedker was voted the Supporters Player of the Year after a fine campaign in goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Diamonds had looked like near certainties to clinch a top-five finish for a number of weeks after a big turnaround in form over the past six months.

However, when needing just a point to seal the deal on the last day, Diamonds lost 1-0 at home to Nuneaton Borough to leave the door open for Alvechurch to clinch the last play-off spot on goal difference after they beat Royston Town 3-1.

The loss to Nuneaton came after Diamonds had also been beaten 1-0 at St Ives Town on Easter Monday.

And goalkeeper Snedker admitted those two performances ultimately proved costly.

“Emotions were very high after the game,” he said.

“Overall, if someone had said back in August we would finish sixth then we would have snatched their hands off for that.

“The last two performances weren’t good enough and that killed us in terms of trying to get into the play-offs. It’s one of those things.

“I don’t think I have missed out on something on goal difference before so it’s a new feeling for me.

“Alvechurch put a lot of pressure on us and, unfortunately, we choked at the end.

“You look back now at points we could have picked up in games but the table always tells the story at the end of the season.”

Snedker was, unquestionably, one of the stars of Diamonds’ season.

And that was a sentiment shared by the fans as he was announced as the Supporters Player of the Year ahead of the devastating defeat to Nuneaton.

“Personally, I always give my all for whatever club I am playing for,” Snedker said.

“I feel I have done that and I feel I have performed well this season.

“I feel I have performed to the level I want to and it’s always nice to be recognised for that.”

Diamonds will be holding their Presentation Evening on Friday, May 13.