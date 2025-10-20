Setchell bemoans defensive lapses as Steelmen's winless streak stretches to five games

Tyrone Lewthwaite was on target for Corby Town in their 3-2 defeat at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was left to rue his side's defensive lapses as Corby Town slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Racing Club Warwick on Saturday.

The Steelmen have now gone five league matches without a win, and the loss in Warwick saw them slip out of the play-off places and down to seventh in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table.

It's not all doom and gloom though, with Corby still just a point behind third-placed Lichfield City, who they host on Wednesday night, and still only six points adrift of leaders Belper Town.

Setchell feels his team is still playing well and are not getting their just rewards, but he admits they were their own worst enemies against Racing Club at the weekend.

"As a manager you have to analyse things, and the three goals we have given away is down to poor defending," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"I can't keep coming out and saying we have played alright, but we aren't winning football matches.

"We have played some good stuff, we have scored a couple of good goals and have had lots of pressure.

"But when you give goals away like we have, that is a problem. Their goals were all long balls in behind our back four, and their strike running on to them and scoring.

"The fact is we have to defend better than we did for their goals, and do better in the key moments."

Corby went 1-0 down in the opening 60 seconds, with Tyrone Lewthwaite levelling up eight minutes later.

Racing then eased into a 3-1 lead, and although Jack Noble made it 3-2 with 15 minutes to play the Steelmen could not force an equaliser.

Corby can return to the top five if they beat Lichfield at Steel Park on Wednesday night (ko 7.45pm).