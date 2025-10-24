Sandy hoping Diamonds can make the most of their 'free hit' at Harborough Town

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 defeat at Belper Town on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy believes Saturday's daunting Isuzu FA Trophy trip to on-song Harborough Town is a 'free hit' for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

But the Hayden Road boss is promising his players will be giving 'everything they can' to produce what would be the upset of the first round as Step 4 strugglers head to Step 3 high-flyers.

Diamonds make the short trip across the Leicestershire border to take on the unbeaten Bees, who sit second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Mitch Austin's Bees side have won seven and drawn four of their 11 league matches so far this season, and have lost just once at home in all competitions since January.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

"Harborough is going to be a really tough game, but it is a bit of a free hit," the Diamonds boss told @AFCRD.

"Nobody expects us to get a result, so we have to just go there and give a good account of ourselves.

"We have to play for the badge, play for each other, and we will see what will happen.

"It will be a tough game, but it is one we can enjoy because we have earned the right to go there and we will give everything we can."

Diamonds go into the game off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders Belper Town on Saturday.

It was a disappointing result that saw Sandy's side slip to 18th in the table, just one place above the relegation zone.

"At Harborough we will need to be much better on the ball than we were at Belper, we lacked options going forward," said Sandy.

"We are going to have to defend really well, and then if we get a chance then we need to take it.”

Diamonds should be boosted by the return of striker Bruno Andrade on Saturday as he has now completed a three-match suspension, but Olly Brown-Hill is out long-term after suffering an ACL injury.

That is bad news for the player and club, and Sandy took to social media to write: “Absolutely gutted for Olly.

"He’s been brilliant for us since he’s come in, not only as a player but as a person. For us he is irreplaceable.

"I wish you all the best in your recovery and will be counting down the days until you’re back on the pitch with us.”