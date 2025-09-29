Sandy delighted as 10-man Diamonds secure statement win against Long Eaton United

Elliot Sandy was a happy man after Diamonds' win over Long Eaton United (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy hailed his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players after they secured a superb 2-1 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win over promotion hopefuls Long Eaton United at Hayden Road on Saturday.

It was a testing afternoon for Diamonds, who were reduced to 10 men after just 26 minutes when Raymond Poku was harshly sent off, given a second yellow card for diving in the penalty area, when he looked to have been nudged in the back by the Long Eaton defender.

Poku had earlier been booked for firing home a shot just after the whistle had been blown, and Sandy was not happy with either decision, calling the red card call 'scandalous'.

Despite the setback, Diamonds dug in and kept it at 0-0 until the numbers were evened up 15 minutes from time due to a red card for a Long Eaton's Cieron Keane.

They then took their chance, with the visiting goalkeeper dropping Olly Brown-Hill's cross-shot into the net on 78 minutes and Ty Ward making it 2-0 six minutes later.

There was a nervy finish to the match as Long Eaton pulled one back in stoppage time through former Corby man Tristan Thompson-Matthews, but Diamonds held for the win that lifts them up to 13th, and just three points off the top five.

"That was a fantastic performance," Sandy told @AFCRD. "To go down to 10 men after just 25 minutes against a really top side like Long Eaton, and to come away with a win, is special and I am absolutely delighted.

"And it was well deserved because we worked really hard for that, every player has run for the cause, so I am buzzing.

"That is four wins in September after three defeats in a row, and we are in a good place and we will enjoy it.

"We have scored a lot of goals recently and perhaps conceded more than we should have, but I think we have defended really well.

"With a man down, it was all about keeping a good shape because we know Long Eaton are a good footballing side, and when we win the ball can we be dangerous? And I think we were all game.

"When it down to 10v10, it was good to be able to flip that and create the chances we did, and score the goals we did."

On the decision to hand Poku two yellows, Sandy added: "The first one, the ball is in play, it has been headed back across and has landed to Ray, and as the referee has blown he has finished the shot off.

"I think it was because he had booked one of their lads earlier for delaying a restart, but Ray hasn't delayed anything, it was just as a movement of the game.

"It's not as if the keeper has put the ball down and he has tried to block it or anything.

"Then the second one should have been a penalty.

"I have watched it back, but even before doing that I had to question it, because Ray is six stone wet through or whatever he is, he is really quick and he is running at full pace to get ahead of his man.

"If there is then any sort of contact, which there was, then I am not saying it should be a penalty, although watching it back I think it possibly should have been.

"But if the referee doesn't think it's a penalty, then fair enough, but to give a second yellow as well and to send a lad off was scandalous."

Diamonds are without a game this midweek, and return to action on Saturday when they entertain Malvern Town in the third qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.