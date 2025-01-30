Porter says six points are a must for out-of-form Diamonds

Ryan Hughes is back after injury (Picture Shaun Frankham)

​“We have to get six points - nothing less!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the view of AFC Rushden & Diamonds assistant boss Dan Porter ahead of two crucial matches in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Diamonds travel for a speedy rematch with Coventry Sphinx on Saturday, before they host relegation-haunted Rugby Town a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Harriman’s side were left frustrated and kicking their heels last weekend as their scheduled clash with leaders Quorn was postponed just an hour before kick-off, with the pitch having been initially passed fit in a morning inspection.

Freefalling Diamonds had been hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering a third consecutive home defeat last Tuesday night, when they went down 2-1 to Sphinx in a rearranged clash at Hayden Road.

A run of seven defeats and zero wins in their past 10 league games tells its own story as far as Diamonds are concerned, but it was defensive errors which gifted Sphinx two goals, while Jamal Adams also passed up the chance to draw his side level at 1-1 in the game when he imissed a penalty.

Goalkeeper Charlie Woods had an inspired game for the visitors, pulling off a brilliant point blank save while also turning the penalty away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After missing the penalty, confusion between Tejan Thomas and Ben Heath allowed a harmless looking cross to find the net to effectively kill off the game at 2-0, although Diamonds did score late on to give themselves a chance.

And following the late postponement of the game against leaders Quorn, the same two sides quickly meet again on Saturday.

Last weekend, Sphinx made it four wins in five games when they triumphed 2-1 at Boldmere St Michael’s, while two consecutive wins have allowed Sphinx to leapfrog Diamonds in the table.

It means Rushden have now slipped to 17th, just two places, and seven points, above the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the Sphinx return, Diamonds assistant manager Dan Porter said: “I think the next two games are huge.

“We have to get six points - nothing less! The boys know their job and what they have to do. We were the better side last time we played Sphinx, so it’s all about doing the same on Saturday.

“But this time there must be no mistakes and no more soft goals given away.”

One bit of good news for Rushden is that defender Ryan Hughes returned to the squad for the postponed game against Quorn last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He should be involved again at Sphinx. and Porter described the inclusion of the former Northampton Town man as ‘a massive boost for the squad’.

With still no news regarding the injury situation concerning skipper Jarvis Wilson, the return of Hughes couldn’t be better timed.

Porter confirmed that Diamonds looked at four trialists last week, and that two seven-day approaches have been made.

Diamonds have announced dates for three rearranged home games.

They will play Hinckley LRFC on Tuesday, February 25, Quorn a week later on March 4, while the game against Bedworth United has been scheduled for Saturday, March 8.