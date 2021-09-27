Peaks hopes the belief is growing at Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks is hoping the belief is growing within his AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad.

After a tricky start to the new Southern League Premier Central campaign, Diamonds look like they are beginning to find their feet after a three-match unbeaten run.

The latest of those was at the weekend as they fought back from a goal down to beat Hitchin Town 2-1 at Hayden Road thanks to goals from Ravi Shamsi, on his home debut, and Alex Collard who headed home a dramatic late winner.

The victory moved Diamonds into mid-table ahead of another home clash with Royston Town this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm).

And Peaks feels there are signs that his relatively new-look squad this season is beginning to gel.

“We had a bit of a turnaround in players over the summer, probably more than ever before,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It wasn’t so much a revolution but certainly a few comings and goings for various reasons.

“I have said all along that I believe I have some good players but it takes time to gel.

“However, the longer it takes to get results, the less belief there is in the group.

“So to start picking results up like we have done means people start believing in each other, it builds the spirit and it hopefully leads to better things.”