Peaks accepts a point for Diamonds after an entertaining encounter

Ravin Shamsi was on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds in their 1-1 draw with Rushall Olympic

Andy Peaks conceded a 1-1 draw was a fair outcome as AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Rushall Olympic played out an entertaining Southern League Premier Central encounter at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.

As they did in Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate at Stourbridge, Diamonds took an early lead as Ravin Shamsi started and then finished a good move as he converted Tom Lorraine’s low cross in the box after nine minutes.

But the lead lasted just three minutes as the visitors replied when Rackeem Reid raced through and slotted under Dean Snedker.

From there, both sides went for it in an open contest with Snedker being forced into a number of fine saves as he tipped an Alex Moore strike round the post.

Diamonds started the second half well and they were unlucky not to regain the lead with Ben Diamond seeing a header well saved by Thomas Palmer while, from the resulting corner, Alex Collard saw another header cleared off the line.

Both sides hit the crossbar in the second period with Shamsi out of luck for Diamonds while Rushall thought they had scored when an effort came off the underside of the woodwork.

There were further opportunities for both sides but, in the end, the points were shared.

“We could have won the game, equally we could have lost it,” Diamonds boss Peaks said.

“I think both goalkeepers made some good saves.

“It was very open, a good attacking game. There was a lot of good stuff happening and I thought it was a good advert for the league.

“There were two teams not settling for the draw, both trying to win it but the final outcome is probably about right although 3-3 would have been a fairer reflection!

“One of the big disappointments was that we got the goal and we let them back it too quickly.

“They play a certain way, which caused us some problems early on and that’s how they got the goal.

“Certainly, in the second half, when we adjusted to it I thought we were in the ascendancy and we are disappointed not to win the game.”

Peaks believes any neutrals in the crowd would have been pleased with their evening’s entertainment, although he added: “To be honest, I’d probably sooner win 1-0 in a boring game!

“I know people want to see us having a go at teams and we are putting attacking players out there and we are trying to play the right way.

“But I would be all for winning 1-0 with one shot all game. I just want to win matches.

“It was a good game, I thought we defended a lot better than we have done.

“I knew Rushall were a good team and I’ve not changed my mind on that, they have some good players and they play a decent brand of football.”